Dear Editor,
The year 2020 has been anything but simple and predictable. It would be an understatement to say that every family has been challenged, had to think outside the box, and at times make the impossible a reality. During this time one thing that has remained a constant is our house is growing and learning each day and our children have the teachers and staff of the Lake Mills Area School District to thank for that.
We can’t say thank you enough for your professionalism and putting each student, virtual or in person, first. You are not only facing the daily challenges of teaching, but you are doing it during a global pandemic...keeping safety guidelines and protocols in place to keep the students, yourself and each other safe. It must be difficult not to be able to hug your students when they are crying or upset, help each virtual student as much as you wish you could, and provide students with normalcy in a world that is anything but normal. Yet every day you are showing up and doing it all with such grace.
As a family that chose virtual school from the beginning, we have seen the ups and downs of learning in a virtual world; however, the elementary school teachers have shown us patience, guidance, and support while making each lesson enjoyable. We as parents are aware of every small gesture that you are doing, from surprise visits on google meets to the preschool teachers commenting on every project that is submitted. From the speech therapists to the food service, we see you. The custodians to the secretaries, we appreciate you. Now more than ever, our children need you all.
My family will never be able to thank you enough for your time and energy. You are not only taking care of your own families, but you are taking care of all of ours also.
Lindsey and Jacob Schaub
Lake Mills
