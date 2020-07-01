Following a timeline required by state law, the Department of Public Instruction released an estimate July 1 of the general school aids each public school district will receive for the 2020-21 school year.
The Lake Mills Area School District is estimated to receive $539,497 more than last year or a 6.47% increase. The general aid is estimated to be $8,878,950.
Other area school districts estimated to receive a bump in aid this year include Cambridge with a 7.16% increase, Deerfield with a .38% increase and Johnson Creek with a 3.97% increase.
Area districts estimated to receive less aid include Jefferson with a reduction of less than 1%, Marshall with a decrease of .71% and Waterloo with a reduction of 1.29%.
Estimated general school aids for 2020-21 total $4.9 billion, representing a $163.5 million (3.5 percent) increase over last year. Due to changes in aid deductions for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program and the Milwaukee-area legacy independent charter schools, the estimated increase in payments to districts is $160.8 million.
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 72 percent (302) are estimated to receive more general aids in 2020-21, while 27 percent of districts (114) are estimated to receive less; five districts will have no change in aid between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years. A district's general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin's general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. Wisconsin statutes require the department to publish estimated aid amounts by July 1 each year. The estimate is based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data reported by school districts to the DPI, as well as the level of funding approved in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget. Estimated amounts are subject to change because they are based on budgeted, not audited, school district data. On Oct. 15, 2020, the DPI will certify amounts for 2020-21 general school aids based on audited data and the state’s appropriation.
“I have three scenarios for estimating equalized aid,” said Wendy Brockert, Lake Mills Area School District business manager. “If we use the calculation in aid based on the passage of the budget our aid is estimated to be almost $8.9 million, using our current funding levels the aid is estimated to be $8.5 million and using a reduced allocation method the aid is estimated to be $8.3 million. In creating the budget, I used the middle ground. In calculating the Equalized Aid for the 2020-21 school year it is based on the membership from September 2019, January 2020 and the summer school enrollment from summer of 2019. The reduction in our summer school enrollment (2020) does not affect our equalized aid until the 2021-22 school year.”
Brockert said the state legislature will likely not pass a budget repair bill until after the November election.
“If this is the case our revenue limit increase would remain at $179 per member. The DPI has to certify the general aid by Oct. 15 which is before the November election which provides challenges in determining the aid.”
District aid estimates can be found on DPI's School Financial Services website, in the general aids section. Estimates are available as “Summary by Alphabet” and “Summary by Percent.” The department’s July 1 aid estimate does not include per pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership from the 2020-21, 2019-20, and 2018 19 school years (third Friday in September count). Per pupil aid will be paid in March 2021; under current law it will be paid at $742 per pupil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.