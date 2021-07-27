Cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County have been increasing rapidly over the past week after a period of decline that has lasted longer than a month. This comes amidst reports from counties and states across the nation experiencing surges in newly reported cases, attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. All three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States provide good protection from severe illness from COVID-19, including the Delta variant and other variants of concern.
Jefferson County’s 7-day average of daily confirmed new cases is now at 7 per day per 100,000 individuals, up from recent lows of
Community residents are strongly urged to wear a mask in all indoor public settings, and outdoors in large crowds, regardless of vaccination status. In addition to evidence-based public health practices to reduce transmission of COVID-19, residents should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Compared to an infected person who is not vaccinated, a person who is infected and also vaccinated for COVID-19 is less likely to become severely ill and less likely to infect others.
Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) encourages community members who are not yet vaccinated to empower themselves with reliable and factual information on the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 211 with any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, or visit the Health Department’s website.
It is vital that Jefferson County takes quick action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. Community members should engage in the following practices, even if they are fully vaccinated:
• Wear a mask in high-risk settings (indoor public places, outdoors in crowded spaces, etc.)
• Physically distance from others (6 feet) in public settings
• Avoid crowds, poorly ventilated areas, or places where people may be sick
• Get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have had exposure to someone with COVID-19
• Quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19
• Stay home when you are sick
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Wash your hands often
• Monitor your health daily
• Get vaccinated for COVID-19