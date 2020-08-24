Dear Editor,

I am racially biased. How do I know? Because I took an online test. I personally don’t see any fault in the way the test is done. Most people with expertise in the area do not see a fault in the test. Did the results surprise me? Yes, I think of myself as considerate, understanding and empathic. And yet, I can think back to situations when I felt less comfortable and more alert, even suspicious, of people that didn’t look like myself. Does that make me a racist? I don’t think so.

When reading about the online test, some people made the point that racial bias does not equal racism. I look at racist vs. non racist as a continuous spectrum rather than a yes/no answer. Then, if I’m being honest with myself, the answer is yes, I guess I am at least a little bit racist. That’s hard to say, just as it’s hard for an addict to say “Yes, I’m an addict." Self-denial is safe and easy, but it also prevents even the chance of change for the better.

People like people similar to themselves, whether the similarities are interests, personalities, sports, or the way they physically look. It’s human nature, it’s OK. But is it OK when those likes and dislikes cause people to not get a job, a loan, or get stopped for suspicious behavior because of their skin color?

Most people have racial bias. Most people in positions of control or power in the United States are white males. In some countries, favoritism to certain groups is acceptable. In America, where equal opportunity for all is valued, maybe the answer should be no, it is not acceptable. Silence is acceptance of the status quo. A change for the better requires action and that can’t happen with silence and denial.

Mark Pickhard

Lake Mills

