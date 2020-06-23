Wisconsin artists have until July 15 to submit artwork for the 2021 Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests. Entries must be received or postmarked by July 15, 2020, and judging will take place in a closed session on July 30.
For many years, the DNR’s wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp programs have been providing opportunities for wildlife and habitat management. Turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a species-specific stamp to legally harvest these game birds in Wisconsin. Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually that fund habitat enhancement, restoration, education and research projects.
“This is a unique opportunity for Wisconsin artists to showcase their artwork statewide while promoting wildlife conservation,” said Alaina Gerrits, assistant upland ecologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The winners for the 2019 contests were Robert Metropulos for waterfowl and Brian Kuether for both wild turkey and pheasant.
For rules, entry information, and reproduction rights agreements, visit the DNR website here. All stamp contest applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure the eligibility of their entries. Artwork must meet technical requirements in order to be properly processed and prepared for judging.
