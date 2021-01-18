1/7/2021

Warning Defective Head Light, No Proof of Insurance, Fail to Carry Driver's License E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Head Light, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding S. C.P. Avenue/American Way

Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Warning Speeding American Way/S CP Avenue

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Defective High Mounted Brake Light CP Avenue/Owen Street

Warning No Headlights N. Pine Street/W. Pine Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff I-94 WB 260

1/8/2021

Citation Operating While Suspended, 6th Offense, 15-day Correction Suspended Registration and No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street / Oasis Ln.

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Assist EMS Pope Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/S. Main Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Possession of Marijuana, Citation Operating After Suspension, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Check Welfare S. Main Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Citation Operating After Revocation, Citation Open Intoxicants in Motor Vehicle Topel Street/S. Main Street

1/9/2021

Property Damage Hit and Run S. Ferry Drive

Found Property Hwy B/E. Mills Drive

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Lake Park Pl.

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/ Phillips Lane

Warning Exhaust CTH V

Warning Tint CTH V

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Water Street

Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker CTHV/CTHA

Warning Failure to Obey Sign Catlin Drive/S. Main Street

Warning Expired Driver's License E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding CTHV/Mulberry Street

Citation Operate After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operate After Suspension, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89

1/10/2021

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/89

Warning Defective Tail Light Cth V/Owen Street

Warning Defective Registration Lamps N. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding CTHV/Topeka Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/ Woodland Beach Road

Warning Defective Brake Light Main Street/Lake Street

Warning Failure to Display License Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89

Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle Main Street/Lake Street

Warning Defective Registration Lamps E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street

Warning Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/CTHA

Warning Defective Registration Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Assist Fire Stonefield Drive

1/11/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Theft Cherokee Path

Alarm S. CP Avenue

Warning Failure to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning Left of Center E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Warning Defective Registration Lamps Tyrannena Park Road

Warning Tint Tyrannena Park Road

Warning Insurance N. Main Street/Grant Street

Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Failure to Display License Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/W. Lake Park Place

Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

1/12/2021

Open Door N. Main Street

All Other, Snow Removal Sandy Beach Road

Theft of Medication Owen Street

Warning Registration Lamp CTHV/Mills Drive

Warning Failure to Maintain Lane Main Street/Madison Avenue

1/13/2021

Assist LMFD Water Street

Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Grant Street

Warning Failure to Display License Plate Lake Street/Merchant Avenue

Citation Operate After Revocation, Warning Failure to Make Passenger Wear Seatbelt, Felony Warrant, Possession Of Cocaine x 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia X 2, Possession Of Prescription without a Prescription, Bail Jumping, All other Possession Of THC CTH B

Warning Violate Red Light Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Sreet

Check Welfare Cherokee Path

Load comments