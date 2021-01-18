1/7/2021
Warning Defective Head Light, No Proof of Insurance, Fail to Carry Driver's License E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Head Light, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Speeding S. C.P. Avenue/American Way
Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Warning Speeding American Way/S CP Avenue
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Defective High Mounted Brake Light CP Avenue/Owen Street
Warning No Headlights N. Pine Street/W. Pine Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff I-94 WB 260
1/8/2021
Citation Operating While Suspended, 6th Offense, 15-day Correction Suspended Registration and No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street / Oasis Ln.
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Assist EMS Pope Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/S. Main Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Possession of Marijuana, Citation Operating After Suspension, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Check Welfare S. Main Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Citation Operating After Revocation, Citation Open Intoxicants in Motor Vehicle Topel Street/S. Main Street
1/9/2021
Property Damage Hit and Run S. Ferry Drive
Found Property Hwy B/E. Mills Drive
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Lake Park Pl.
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/ Phillips Lane
Warning Exhaust CTH V
Warning Tint CTH V
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Water Street
Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker CTHV/CTHA
Warning Failure to Obey Sign Catlin Drive/S. Main Street
Warning Expired Driver's License E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding CTHV/Mulberry Street
Citation Operate After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operate After Suspension, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89
1/10/2021
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/89
Warning Defective Tail Light Cth V/Owen Street
Warning Defective Registration Lamps N. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding CTHV/Topeka Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/ Woodland Beach Road
Warning Defective Brake Light Main Street/Lake Street
Warning Failure to Display License Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89
Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle Main Street/Lake Street
Warning Defective Registration Lamps E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street
Warning Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/CTHA
Warning Defective Registration Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Assist Fire Stonefield Drive
1/11/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Theft Cherokee Path
Alarm S. CP Avenue
Warning Failure to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Warning Left of Center E. Lake Street/Grove Street
Warning Defective Registration Lamps Tyrannena Park Road
Warning Tint Tyrannena Park Road
Warning Insurance N. Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Failure to Display License Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/W. Lake Park Place
Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
1/12/2021
Open Door N. Main Street
All Other, Snow Removal Sandy Beach Road
Theft of Medication Owen Street
Warning Registration Lamp CTHV/Mills Drive
Warning Failure to Maintain Lane Main Street/Madison Avenue
1/13/2021
Assist LMFD Water Street
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Failure to Display License Plate Lake Street/Merchant Avenue
Citation Operate After Revocation, Warning Failure to Make Passenger Wear Seatbelt, Felony Warrant, Possession Of Cocaine x 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia X 2, Possession Of Prescription without a Prescription, Bail Jumping, All other Possession Of THC CTH B
Warning Violate Red Light Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Sreet
Check Welfare Cherokee Path
