The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education recognized teachers and staff members for their time in the district at a meeting Monday, May 10.
The board recognized staff from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years for their dedicated years of service in the district.
Staff members awarded were for the 2019-20 school year: Scott Pfeifer, MS Physical Education Teacher, 20 years; Wendy Brockert, Director of Business Services, 25 years; Cynthia Gorkowski, Regular Education Paraeducator, 25 years; Chris Page, MS Technology Education Teacher, 25 years; Lisa Radebaugh, Retired 8th Grade Social Studies Teacher, 25 years; Mary Smith, Special Education Paraeducator, 25 years; Nancy Renz, HS Administrative Assistant, 30 years; Diane Sweeney, HS School Counselor, 30 years; Jan Vanderheiden, MS Regular Education Paraeducator, 30 years; Chris Rumary, Bus Driver, 40 years
2020-21 School Year: Steve Barlow, Custodian, 20 years; Rachel Eckert, MS Special Education Teacher, 20 years; Tammie Garman, ES Special Education Paraeducator, 20 years; Julie Masche, Custodian, 20 years; Jason Quinn, HS History Teacher, 20 years; Amy Wallace, ES Regular Education Paraeducator, 20 years; Kelly Blank-Wypiszynski, HS Speech & Language Pathologist, 25 years; Sam Fisher, 8th Grade Math Teacher, 25 years; Deb Galstad, 1st Grade Teacher, 25 years; Mark O’Brien, 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher, 25 years.