Representative Barbara Dittrich (R – Oconomowoc) issued the following statement on Saturday, August 1, 2020, calling for a repeal of Governor Evers’ Executive Order #82 and Emergency Order #1:
“As of today, my office had received over 800 contacts via both e-mail and phone stridently and overwhelmingly opposing the governor's most recent executive and emergency orders.
“Furthermore, I have learned that our State Department of Justice (WIDOJ) has advised law enforcement to charge people with disorderly conduct for face mask violations so that you cannot transparently see how many people are being criminally charged for not wearing a face mask.
“After much consideration and conversation with multiple attorneys, judges, law enforcement, health care providers, and constituents, I stand with my growing number of colleagues in the State Assembly to call for a convening of the full Legislature to pass a joint resolution ending this concerning illegal maneuver.
“In my estimation, letting this order stand would be condoning it and legal negligence on my part. Making no decision at all is actually deciding to give the governor this broad authority for another 60 days that could bring myriad other restrictive orders such as closing down schools, churches, & businesses once again. That is neither what my constituents want nor what the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths dictate as necessary.
“To be clear once again, I believe businesses have the authority to require face masks for their customers and have no problem with people freely wearing them as part of a multi-pronged approach to combatting COVID-19. At the same time, my constituents expect me to stand up for them against times of government overreach and this is one such time.”
