2/18/2021
Assist Jefferson County Cherokee Path
Written warning - Speed S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Vehicle Lockout N. Main Street
Scam/Fraud Pope Street
Vehicle Lockout Library
Car Accident, Citation: Fail to Maintain Brakes, 15 Day Certificate Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
2/19/2021
Winter parking ticket E. Washington Street
Check welfare N. Main Street
Written warning - Speed N. Main Street/Grant Street
Written warning - Speed S. Main Street/Keyes
All other/gas leak S. Main Street
2/20/2021
Warning - Speeding x5
Assist Lake Mills EMS High Street
Warning - Speeding E Lake Street/CP Avenue
Ride Along LMPD
Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Citation: Operating After Revocation, Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Written Warning Defective Headlight E. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written Warning Non Red Tail lights Pleasant Street
2/21/2021
Winter Parking x6
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
911 Hang Up Wildflower Way
Warning - Speeding x2
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Written Warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
2/22/2021
Winter Parking x2
Mandatory Certification: defective head lamp, no insurance N. Main Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
911 Hang Up E. Lake Street
Property damage accident Water Street Municipal Lot
Warning - Speeding x7
Written Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Lake Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Written Warning no tail lights E. Tyranena Park Road
911 Hang Up Wakeman Circle
2/23/2021
Written warning-Fail to transfer title Hwy V/Hwy 89
Winter Parking x3
15-day Non-registration, improper muffler S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Citation: violate red signal E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Assist Fire American Way
Written warning - Registration sticker Main/Lake Street
Assist EMS College Street
All other - Sexual Assault Woodland Beach Road
Two warnings-Habitual truancy, contributing to truancy Catlin Drive
Two warnings-Habitual truancy, contributing to truancy Catlin Drive
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Written Warning: Fail to display license plate N. Main/Prospect
Written Warning: Defective Third Brake Light CTHV
Written Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTHV
Written Warning: Defective Third Brake Light Main/CTHV
Citation: violate red signal CTHV/89
911 Hang Up College St
2/24/2021
Winter Parking # 3974 Giles Street
Warning - Defective Brake light N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Warning - Speeding, Citation - operate after revocation, 3rd offense S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Written warning - Defective brake light E. Lake/CP Avenue
Written warning - Speed N. Main Street/Pine Street
Assist Fire W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lockout Pinnacle Drive
All other custody issue Water Sreet
Out of control juvenile E. Lake Street
Written Warning: Defective third brake light CTHV/89
