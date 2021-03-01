2/18/2021

Assist Jefferson County Cherokee Path

Written warning - Speed S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Vehicle Lockout N. Main Street

Scam/Fraud Pope Street

Vehicle Lockout Library

 Car Accident, Citation: Fail to Maintain Brakes, 15 Day Certificate Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

2/19/2021

Winter parking ticket E. Washington Street

Check welfare N. Main Street

Written warning - Speed N. Main Street/Grant Street

Written warning - Speed S. Main Street/Keyes

All other/gas leak S. Main Street

2/20/2021

Warning - Speeding x5

Assist Lake Mills EMS High Street

Warning - Speeding E Lake Street/CP Avenue

Ride Along LMPD

Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Citation: Operating After Revocation, Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Written Warning Defective Headlight E. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written Warning Non Red Tail lights Pleasant Street

2/21/2021

Winter Parking x6

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

911 Hang Up Wildflower Way

Warning - Speeding x2

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Written Warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

2/22/2021

Winter Parking x2

Mandatory Certification: defective head lamp, no insurance N. Main Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

911 Hang Up E. Lake Street

Property damage accident Water Street Municipal Lot

Warning - Speeding x7

Written Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Lake Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Written Warning no tail lights E. Tyranena Park Road

911 Hang Up Wakeman Circle

2/23/2021

Written warning-Fail to transfer title Hwy V/Hwy 89

Winter Parking x3

15-day Non-registration, improper muffler S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Citation: violate red signal E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Assist Fire American Way

Written warning - Registration sticker Main/Lake Street

Assist EMS College Street

All other - Sexual Assault Woodland Beach Road

Two warnings-Habitual truancy, contributing to truancy Catlin Drive

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Written Warning: Fail to display license plate N. Main/Prospect

Written Warning: Defective Third Brake Light CTHV

Written Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTHV

Written Warning: Defective Third Brake Light Main/CTHV

Citation: violate red signal CTHV/89

911 Hang Up College St

2/24/2021

Winter Parking # 3974 Giles Street

Warning - Defective Brake light N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Warning - Speeding, Citation - operate after revocation, 3rd offense S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Written warning - Defective brake light E. Lake/CP Avenue

Written warning - Speed N. Main Street/Pine Street

Assist Fire W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lockout Pinnacle Drive

All other custody issue Water Sreet

Out of control juvenile E. Lake Street

Written Warning: Defective third brake light CTHV/89

