Dear Editor,
Have you seen the yard signs saying "This time Wisconsin Deserves Fair Maps"? Gerrymandering, or arranging political geographic divisions to give one party an advantage in elections, is an issue to consider when casting your ballot in the next election.
The Republican controlled legislature has practiced gerrymandering to give their candidates an unfair advantage. The Democratic candidates who are on the ballot in this November's election, have promised to fight for fair maps, ending this unfair practice.
Voting for Melissa Winker for State Assembly District 38, Tom Palzewicz for Congress and Mason Becker for State Assembly District 33 will help to insure a future with fair maps. These Democratic candidates have vowed to make the redistricting process independent of politics - completely non-partisan. This effort will take place in 2021, once the Census is complete. Please consider this issue when you vote this November.
Pam Rogers
Lake Mills
