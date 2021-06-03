5/13/2021

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis

Warning Illegible Plate S. Main/E. Lake

Warning Defective Headlight, Non-Registration, Fail to Transfer Title W. Tyranena Park Road N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis

Accident Water Street

Noise Complaint Water

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Warning Operate Without Headlights, Non-Registration S. Main/E. Lake

5/14/2021

Trespassing Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Keyes Street

911 hang-up N. Main

Warning No Front Plate, Excessive Window Tint S. Main/W. Lake Park Place

Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Mulberry

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/Madison Street

5/15/2021

Assist EMS Fremont

Warning Speeding S. Main Street

911 Hang Up O’Neil

911 Hang Up Owen

Warning Exhaust CTHV/CTHA

5/16/2021

Warning No Plate Lights E. Bound On ramp — I94

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Accidental Discharge of Firearm Tamarack Drive

Warning Failure to Yield from Stop Sign E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street

Warning ATV on Highway, Obstruct Traffic CTHV/CTHA

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Exhaust, Fail to Display Plates CTHV/Cherokee Path

Warning Defective Headlamp Main/Pine

Warning Violate Red Light CTHV/89

5/17/2021

Warning Speeding, Citations Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia N. Main Street/Grant Street

Citation Driving without Valid License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

15-day Correction No left headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Vehicle Lock Out W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding Main Street/Grant Street

Warning Unregistered vehicle and Cracked Windshield CTH V/Mulberry

Warning Defective Headlight CTHV/CTHA

Warning Expired Driver’s License and Expired Registration N. Main Street/Prospect Street

5/18/2021

Felony Warrant, POhold, Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, All Other Possession Of Meth, Prescription without Prescription, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia S. Main Steet/Topels

All Other Disorderly Conduct Campus Street

5/19/2021

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

Disorderly Conduct with Motor Vehicle Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Pl.

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Modified Exhaust Hwy V/Hwy 89

Citation Operate without Valid License, Warning Defective Headlamp Owen Street/Reed Street

Disorderly Conduct with Motor Vehicle E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street

EMS Assist S. CP Avenue

5/21/2021

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol W. Tyranena Park Road

911 Hang up Crestview

Assist EMS Campus

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

5/22/2021

Citation Curfew/Trespassing, Warning Curfew/Trespassing Catlin Drive

Assist EMS Grove Street

Warning Improper Vehicle Registration N. Ferry Drive/Milton Street

Warning Speeding x2 E. Lake Street

Citation Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Warning Operating Moped W/Passenger E. Lake Street/ East Mills Drive

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Truman Narcotics BP Johnson Creek

Warning Left of Center S. Main Street

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street

Citation Operating without Motorcycle License Sandy Beach/S. Main

Assist Fire Sandy Beach

911 Hang Up Owen

Found Property Sandy Beach

Warning Defective Head Light/Operating Without Valid License Hwy V/Brewster Drive

Warning Defective Tail Light S. Main/Phillips Warning Defective License Plate Lights S. Main/Phillips

5/23/2021

Assist Fire Department W. Tyranena Park Road

Alarm E. Tyranena Park

Warrant Arrest S. Oak

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Left of Center, Defective High Mounted Brake Light, Illegible Plates E. Lake Street/Grove Street

911 Hang Up S Ferry

5/24/2021

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main/Pine

Warning Defective Headlamp Hwy V/Cherokee Path

Contributing A Truancy Planeview Terrace

Counseling Notice E. Pine Street

Check Welfare Fremont

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park/E. Mills

911 Hang Up Reed Street

5/25/2021

Citation Operating While Suspended Warning Defective License Plate Lights Hwy V/Cherokee Path

Warning Speeding S. Main/Woodland Beach

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation Habitual Truancy Catlin Drive

Found Property E. Pine

911 Hang Up Woodland Beach Road

911 Hang Up Rosewood

Check Welfare Fremont

Warning Unnecessary Acceleration Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street

