5/13/2021
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis
Warning Illegible Plate S. Main/E. Lake
Warning Defective Headlight, Non-Registration, Fail to Transfer Title W. Tyranena Park Road N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Oasis
Accident Water Street
Noise Complaint Water
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Warning Operate Without Headlights, Non-Registration S. Main/E. Lake
5/14/2021
Trespassing Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
911 hang-up N. Main
Warning No Front Plate, Excessive Window Tint S. Main/W. Lake Park Place
Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Mulberry
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/Madison Street
5/15/2021
Assist EMS Fremont
Warning Speeding S. Main Street
911 Hang Up O’Neil
911 Hang Up Owen
Warning Exhaust CTHV/CTHA
5/16/2021
Warning No Plate Lights E. Bound On ramp — I94
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Accidental Discharge of Firearm Tamarack Drive
Warning Failure to Yield from Stop Sign E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street
Warning ATV on Highway, Obstruct Traffic CTHV/CTHA
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Exhaust, Fail to Display Plates CTHV/Cherokee Path
Warning Defective Headlamp Main/Pine
Warning Violate Red Light CTHV/89
5/17/2021
Warning Speeding, Citations Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia N. Main Street/Grant Street
Citation Driving without Valid License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
15-day Correction No left headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Vehicle Lock Out W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Unregistered vehicle and Cracked Windshield CTH V/Mulberry
Warning Defective Headlight CTHV/CTHA
Warning Expired Driver’s License and Expired Registration N. Main Street/Prospect Street
5/18/2021
Felony Warrant, POhold, Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, All Other Possession Of Meth, Prescription without Prescription, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia S. Main Steet/Topels
All Other Disorderly Conduct Campus Street
5/19/2021
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
Disorderly Conduct with Motor Vehicle Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Pl.
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Modified Exhaust Hwy V/Hwy 89
Citation Operate without Valid License, Warning Defective Headlamp Owen Street/Reed Street
Disorderly Conduct with Motor Vehicle E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street
EMS Assist S. CP Avenue
5/21/2021
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol W. Tyranena Park Road
911 Hang up Crestview
Assist EMS Campus
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
5/22/2021
Citation Curfew/Trespassing, Warning Curfew/Trespassing Catlin Drive
Assist EMS Grove Street
Warning Improper Vehicle Registration N. Ferry Drive/Milton Street
Warning Speeding x2 E. Lake Street
Citation Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Warning Operating Moped W/Passenger E. Lake Street/ East Mills Drive
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Truman Narcotics BP Johnson Creek
Warning Left of Center S. Main Street
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street
Citation Operating without Motorcycle License Sandy Beach/S. Main
Assist Fire Sandy Beach
911 Hang Up Owen
Found Property Sandy Beach
Warning Defective Head Light/Operating Without Valid License Hwy V/Brewster Drive
Warning Defective Tail Light S. Main/Phillips Warning Defective License Plate Lights S. Main/Phillips
5/23/2021
Assist Fire Department W. Tyranena Park Road
Alarm E. Tyranena Park
Warrant Arrest S. Oak
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Left of Center, Defective High Mounted Brake Light, Illegible Plates E. Lake Street/Grove Street
911 Hang Up S Ferry
5/24/2021
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main/Pine
Warning Defective Headlamp Hwy V/Cherokee Path
Contributing A Truancy Planeview Terrace
Counseling Notice E. Pine Street
Check Welfare Fremont
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park/E. Mills
911 Hang Up Reed Street
5/25/2021
Citation Operating While Suspended Warning Defective License Plate Lights Hwy V/Cherokee Path
Warning Speeding S. Main/Woodland Beach
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Citation Habitual Truancy Catlin Drive
Found Property E. Pine
911 Hang Up Woodland Beach Road
911 Hang Up Rosewood
Check Welfare Fremont
Warning Unnecessary Acceleration Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street