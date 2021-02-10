This is a bullet point list of the bigger cases the Lake Mills Police Department handled in 2020 as presented by Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck to the Lake Mills City Council. “It was obviously quite a year administratively with COVID and the civil unrest. However, the policing in Lake Mills continued 24/7/365,” Selck said.
Selck submitted a document to the Lake Mills City Council last fall requesting an additional police officer be added to the police force. Selck told the Leader the department is at the same level of officers as it was in 1998 and the population of the city has grown in that time.
“2021 is already shaping up to be very interesting as well, but I thought you should know what we do beyond the 30-page budget request I made last year. This is where the rubber meets the road.”
— 2020 LMPD begins a more aggressive campaign against drugs in seizing garbage and developing more drug related leads, mostly thanks to the enthusiasm of Officer Hanley and Officer Adams and K9 Truman supervised by Lt. Cedarwall.
Jan. 2020, Lt. Witte starts online college courses to obtain his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at city expense under training budget. This is part of a citywide education initiative.
Jan. 11, 2020, K9 Truman meets the public for the first time. Officer Adams speaks about Truman’s capabilities and provides a public demonstration.
Jan. 16, 2020, Lt. Cedarwall serves a search warrant on a house on Sandy Beach Rd. for a 72-year-old man who is having sex with a 15-year-old. Extensive joint investigation done with the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 17, 2020, Death investigation with life saving measures were taken but did not succeed.
Jan. 16, 2020, Chief’s Banquet at Neighbors in Jefferson honors the following LMPD employees: Officer Brandon Hanley is Jefferson County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year with honorable mention to Officer TJ Adams. Nominated by Chief Deputy Parker for their actions in the recovery of a stolen vehicle, after a high-speed chase and meth was located. Kim Peterson is Support Staff Employee of the Year for her diligence at work and assisting the chief with complicated spreadsheets and other assistance during the K9 fundraising. Officer Jessica Johnson is Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) Officer of the Year for talking a child off a beam at the Lake Mills Elementary School. Paul Essock from LETSSOK9 received community excellence award as nominated by LMPD and JSO. Paul runs a group that raises money for K9’s
Jan. 29, 2020, Bomb threat called into Public School District Office. Message about the bomb is unclear as to which location is the target. All three school buildings evacuated and the district office, in a matter of minutes. Suspect is still at large. No devices were located. Because the evacuation points are now known to the public, new ones are chosen.
Feb. 5, 2020, Second bomb threat, specific to Lake Mills High School after hours. Three bomb K9s sniffed out the school. No device was located, and school was not disrupted.
Feb. 5, 2020, First Wisconsin case of COVID-19 in Dane County
Feb. 16, 2020, New squad car arrives. Lake Mills Police Department’s first Hybrid gas/electric vehicle arrives. Also new decals using ghost graphics. Graphics are not visible during daylight but are reflective at night. Car assigned to the lieutenants and after set up is on the road in March.
Feb.19, 2020, Chief received first email regarding COVID-19 and is involved in two to three meetings per week about COVID response. By May 1 he has received almost 1,000 emails. By the end of the year it is close to 1,500.
Feb. 22, 2020, Individual was arrested for felony possession of THC (2nd offense). Had 19 grams, scale and unexplained cash.
Feb. 25, 2020 Death Investigation showed subject had multiple medical issues.
March 1, 2020, Marcy’s Law goes into effect and creates and addendum to the State Constitution. It is poorly written and subject to interpretation. It is unclear where responsibility falls. LMPD scrambles to change all paperwork to meet legal requirements, but has it prepped by mid-month knowing DOJ and Jefferson County DA will still need to weigh in and likely cause additional changes.
March 12, 2020, LMPD starts its first Citizens Academy. Thirteen participants signed up, Chief Selck teaches first class. Turns out to be the last class as COVID-19 makes continuing too risky.
March 12, 2020, Death investigation, CPR was performed but subject did not survive. Had a history of medical issues.
March 12, 2020, Death investigation, died due to natural causes.
March, LMPD required to quarantine an officer after a visit to Chicago.
March 17, 2020 Gatherings of 10 or more prohibited. Bars and restaurants go to “take out” only.
March 18, 2020, By order of Governor Evers and Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm Wisconsin schools are ordered to shut down. Lake Mills Public Schools close due to COVID and begin a switch to virtual learning.
March 19, 2020, Two COVID-19 deaths are reported in Wisconsin.
March 23, 2020, A COVID teachers’ parade is led by Officer Johnson so teachers can drive by student houses.
March 24, 2020, The City of Lake Mills releases a COVID-19 response plan on YouTube.
March 24, 2020, Safer at Home Order issued.
March 2020, COVID policies begin to form. Officers squad cars reassigned, briefings limited or cease, no more EMS calls, masks required to enter houses, SIFA eliminated, assigned work stations or offices when in the building. Employees who live in or near city limits begin working remotely with squad computers. Access to PD is limited. Doors are propped open to reduce touch points; extra sanitizer is ordered along with N95 masks. Hand sanitizer, masks gowns etc. are all stockpiled. Dispatch goes to 5a-1p, 1p-9p and dispatch area is only for dispatch personnel. Donations pour in: mask, Lysol, sanitizer from Dancing Goat and Valero, and LMPD ends up donating masks to Jefferson County Jail for inmates use. LMPD donates sanitizer to Library, citizen complaints and questions about COVID trickle in.
April 1,2020, Gov. Evers puts Safer at Home guidelines and mandates throwing law enforcement into confusion about things such as “essential workers” “essential businesses.” Transportation is limited to certain essential reasons and toilet paper is hoarded. Large group gatherings are prohibited, bars, restaurants, are shut down, school properties are shut down to anyone.
April, Chief Selck and Dispatcher Peterson begin to work remotely to reduce potential of COVID, this continues through Sept. 1 for Chief Selck and Oct 1 for Peterson (cost $250 a month to lease computers).
April 9, 2020, State Parks close. City closes city park playgrounds as well.
April 28, 2020, LMPD receives a donation of two new Automatic External Defibulators from Aurora Health Care Foundation. LMPD replaced AED that had been donated by Lake Mills EMS in 2000. Defibs Switched to LifePack CR2. Old Lifepack was not longer being supported by company.
April 2020, Road construction resumes on South Main Street and finishes in late July. No good route north and south exists and Pinnacle Drive is used as a type of bi-pass. This creates complaints from residents about speeding on Pinnacle. When the construction blocks Sandy Beach Road someone is able to tell a driving app Waze that there is a shortcut through privately owned Topel’s Trailer Park. Vehicle traffic cuts through the park and uses a golf cart path to cross over to get to the beach. Later (July /August) Hwy B on both side of Lake Mills gets resurfaced, Hwy A in front of Topel’s Trailer Park is closed to straighten out the corner, and then in September Hwy A at Mud Lake Road is redone to start the new Tyranena Point subdivision.
May 7, 2020, Death Investigation, life saving measures taken. Autopsy determined medical.
May 8, 2020, Zack Nelson is hired as a part time officer and finishes training Aug 15, 66 days of training (544.5 hours at $19.01). Last day of work Dec 26, 2020 worked only 24 solo shifts. Chief advises will no longer hire “green” part time officers. $40,000 to hire and train, saved $8,000+ in OT, total loss of $32,000.
May 13, 2020, Judge strikes down Safer at Home.
May 16, 2020, Concealed firearm was found after a consent search. Firearm was loaded. Subject later plead no contest to carrying a concealed weapon.
May 29, 2020, Quarter pound of marijuana was recovered from traffic stop and refereed to the Drug Task Force.
May 26, 2020, George Floyd dies in police custody in Minneapolis, protest and riots break out all over U.S. and then the world.
May 31, 2020, Watertown PD stops a car for a defective taillight subject fires on officer who returns fire. Suspect commits suicide. Facebook releases inaccurate information and protests are likely. People involved in the incident set the record straight, and crisis averted. In the investigation it learned that the suspect who shot at police was intending to come to Lake Mills that night, but they were stopped in Watertown.
June 22, 2020, Charges of domestic battery/disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Defendant pleads no contest to domestic battery and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
June 2020, Officer Fritsche and Lt. Cedarwall get deployed to Madison for protests and civil unrest for three nights to help with the social unrest and rioting occurring. Media downplays violence.
June 2020, Black Lives Matter Protest in Commons Park scheduled for the 13th. Chief Selck is asked to speak at the event. Chief goes to all businesses downtown to tell them to not be alarmed. Crowd Control Team is aware and ready to respond. Event goes off without a hitch. Polite respectful crowd of over 200.
June 16, 2020, Man shoots two family members and burns down the house in the Town of Sumner south of Fort Atkinson. Responding Deputy Fronzie is shot at. Sgt. Behm uses his vehicle as a shield to assist Deputy Fronzie in getting out of the line of site of the shooter. Deputy Behm’s squad is shot. Anderson is still at large.
June 2020, Policy review begins on use of force related policies to add intervention requirements on officers using excessive force as well as other minor changes. Although policy review was pending, review of use of force issues is timely. A document called “Eight Can’t Wait” regarding use of force that ends in deaths is reviewed to reduce possible officer involved shooting /death scenarios.
June 18, 2020, Chief Selck meets with the Coalition for Racial Justice to discuss how to move forward in dealing with any discriminatory practices that may exist in Lake Mills.
June 27, 2020, Town and Country Days Weekend does not occur due to COVID-19.
July 1, 2020, Chief Selck takes over as President of the Lake Mills Rotary.
July 2, 2020, A group called 50 Miles More marches from Waukesha to Madison via Hwy 18. Last minute route change brings them into Lake Mills. Protestors assemble in Commons Park and then take to the streets blocking traffic and chanting. Officers stop traffic for the protestors who are given free movement. Protestors march all over downtown and stop at the Mobile Gas Station where they destroy a “We Back the Badge” sign and chant and yell at the owner and his family. They then move to the City Hall and attempt to go in, but the building is locked. Members then pound on windows and after about a 15-minute rally they return to Commons Park to eat. They leave town around 9:30 p.m. As they leave they offer food leftovers to police.
July 3, 2020, Protestors reassemble in Commons Park to continue the march. One protestor Ebony drives in from Madison to join them, was parked across and slightly west of the library. She pulls her car out into traffic striking a passing vehicle, and then claims the white driver in the passing vehicle swerved into her. Protestors surround the vehicle driven by the white woman and chant at her. A viral Facebook post put out by Ebony states that a racist white woman hit her car, and that the Ku Klux Klan was here in Lake Mills. (She claims that the police pointed a gun at her friend. She calls for assistance, and some Lake Mills residents respond to the park. She stated in one of her may Facebook post that she would be coming back to Lake Mills. 50 Miles More March leaves the city around 4 p.m. headed to Madison.
July 4, 2020, Facebook has blown up over post made about the crash. Chief Selck works with Sarah Weihert, managing editor, at the Lake Mills Leader to get an article out with facts about the incident.
July 7, 2020, Fire Captain Mark Bentheimer passed away on the July 1 after a 6-month battle with Leukemia. Due to COVID and an inability to have the funeral in a church, a decision is ultimately made to have his funeral in Commons Park on July 7th. Concerns for a return of Ebony and friends creates an uneasy funeral. A group of firefighter motorcycle club members gather in the park and spread out as security. Downtown is shut down for numerous fire apparatus to park on East Lake Street After the funeral procession goes to Watertown Cemetery lead by Chief Selck with JSO running blocker for all intersections between Lake Mills and Watertown Cemetery.
July 11, 2020, Subject attempts suicide by trying to cut his own head off with a chainsaw. Subject survives but does some permanent damage to neck muscles.
July 4, 2020, Subject high on meth, weed, and possibly something else broke into a house and was “hanging out in it.” Individual then fought with five officers and later had to be placed in a medically induced coma, to keep him calm. The following day he was almost placed in another coma after assaulting hospital staff.
July 14, 2020, Chief Selck presents at a heated school board meeting.
July 24, 2020, Officers respond under mutual aid for JESO to respond to Lake Oasis Truck stop for an armed robbery. Suspects were gone by time officers got there. A firearm was displayed and approximately $3,000 in cash was stolen.
July 30, 2020, Governor orders mask to be worn in public places.
Aug. 3, 2020, Lt. Cedarwall gets an Internet Crimes Against Children hit and puts together a search warrant for child porn. Nine LMPD, two sheriff’s detectives, and one DCI analyst hit the house at 5 a.m. Numerous weapons are found in the house in the suspects room.
Aug. 3, 2020, Night Out Against Crime is cancelled for the first time in over 20 years due to COVID 19. Numerous other events such as Triathlon, homecoming parades, Tyranena Run and bike rides have all been cancelled due to COVID.
Aug. 4, 2020, Chief Selck gives an update to city council concerning happenings in Lake Mills concerning racial issues.
Aug. 5, 2020, Two juveniles and an adult orchestrate a ruse to lure a juvenile boy to a park where they proceed to assault him. All three suspect are arrested and charged with battery and party to a crime.
Aug. 9, 2020, Officer Hanley puts together enough info to do a search warrant on a known drug dealer. Recovers drugs, solves several car entries, sexual assault and starts a child porn case.
Aug. 11, 2020, Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,000.
Aug. 22, 2020, Death investigation, CPR attempted, victim died of choking.
Aug. 24, 2020, Officer Fritsche and Lt. Cedarwall get deployed to Kenosha as part of the Jefferson County Crowd Control Team after the Shooting of Jacob Blake. Considerable damage is done in Kenosha including fires and a shooting.
Aug. 30, 2020, Suicide by hanging
Aug. 31, 2020, Individual was arrested for possession with intent methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
Sept. 2, 2020, Death investigation subject died of a medical related issue.
Sept. 10, 2020, Five vehicles stolen in Lake Mills area (not in the City of Lake Mills) part of an on-going series of gang thefts occurring in smaller rural communities with gangs out of Madison and Milwaukee. Cars do not stop for police.
Sept. 11, 2020, LMPD has its first positive COVID case.
Sept 12, 2020, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance with Jefferson County. Deputy gets four ribs broken attempting to assist in the arrest process. Suspects slammed his head backwards into deputy body camera driving it into his ribs. Charges with domestic to his elderly grandparents, criminal damage to property for breaking two phones, domestic for attacking his pregnant girlfriend, battery to a law enforcement officer.
Sept. 13, 2020, Officer Adams gets into a pursuit with a vehicle after leaving a known drug house. Officer Adams is able to obtain license plate and video from Kwik Trip. Officer Adams get subpoena for records on suspects phone which is then mapped by DCI showing that suspect in Lake Mills during the time of the pursuit. Charges sent for fleeing/eluding.
Sept. 15, 2020, Death investigation, attempt CPR but subject succumbed. Believed to be a cardiac issue.
Sept. 16, 2020, LMPD receives training on interpretation and translation issues. This later leads to LMPD getting “Language Line.”
Sept. 19. 2020, Criminal investigation of substantial battery and strangulation. Individual was assaulted in his own home by “friends.”
Sept. 22, 2020, Woman uses vehicle to block the door to Subway saying persons are chasing her. She provides bizarre information to officers. Subject is committed on an emergency detention that takes almost 12 hours for officers from beginning to end.
Sept. 28, 2020, Automated License Plate Reader recovers stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee.
Sept. 30, 2020, Fort Atkinson, citizen stopped for suspicious vehicle. Suspect attacks officer and releases dog on police officer. Police K9 deployed. Suspect dog is shot. Fort Atkinson had two drug related shootings in 30 days earlier in the year.
Oct. 2, 2020, Death investigation believed to be natural causes. Subject had a DNR bracelet.
Oct. 5, 2020, LMPD has its second positive COVID case. Quarantines continue as officers have a variety of exposures.
Oct. 6, 2020, Gatherings limited to 25% capacity
Oct. 11, 2020, Death investigation, natural causes.
Oct. 12, 2020, Suspect suffering from delusions believes that the COVID police are following him with drones. Police are almost in a knife fight with subject.
Oct. 19, 2020, K9 Truman hits one-year anniversary. 62 drug cases 101 deployments, 29 criminal charges since hitting the street on Oct 19, 2019.
Oct. 20, 2020, Traffic stop leads to charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Oct. 24, 2020, Traffic stop charges referred for possession with intent and possession of heroin, 9 grams.
Oct. 27, 2020, Topgun shoot occur with Officer Zach Nelson emerging on top followed by Lt. Cedarwall.
Oct. 2020, LMPD in an effort to have better translation, sets up an account with Language Line and can now get interpreters 24/7/365 for 242 languages. LMPD moves away from the Jefferson County “call out list.”
Oct. 28, 2020, The Crowd Control Team is requested by the Secret Service to assist with the visit of Ivanka Trump at Milford Hills Hunt Club.
Nov. 2, 2020, 45 grams of THC, 6.7 Grams of mushrooms, 285 illegally purchased tobacco pens were recovered off a traffic stop. Driver later admitted to selling the THC.
Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day. National and statewide concerns about election day violence are wrong. Everyone is good and record turnouts occur. New president is not determined and drags into December.
Nov. 3, 2020, New X26P Tasers arrive replacing X26 Tasers many of which are over 10 years old. Training and switch over planned for Jan. 2021.
Nov. 10, 2020, Governor Evers issues “Stay at Home” order.
Nov. 17, 2020, Fentanyl pills, MDMA, and THC were recovered from a traffic stop, operator was a convicted felon for sexual assault of a child.
Nov. 18, 2020, “Lean”, THC and firearm magazine were recovered off a traffic stop, operator was arrested for OWI. Operator stated that he looted in Madison and used to sell marijuana.
Nov. 22, 2020, LMPD had been gathering information about a meth dealer since August. Arrest of people leaving the house occurred several times. LMPD turned the lead over to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force and assisted Jefferson County Drug Task Force, with a search warrant on the house. Subject was in possession of methamphetamine and had a rifle. Subject was a convicted felon. Through interviews it was learned the suspect was so burnt out from drug usage he had contemplated killing his mother and other persons. Over the four-month investigation, five different people were arrested and referred for a total of six felonies and one misdemeanor. Follow-up is still being done on a theft case.
Nov. 27, 2020, Officer Hanley is recommended for Jefferson County Officer of the Year for the second Year in a row. Has been on LMPD for two years, major accomplishment.
Dec 1, 2020, Death Investigation, believed to be natural causes.
Dec. 4, 2020, Threat made via internet to shoot up Lake Mills Middle School. Suspect out of Chicago was located. Threat occurred after subject in Chicago accused Lake Mills kids of being Trump supporters. Subject making threat had no intention of coming to Lake Mills, statement was not viable and school continued as normal.
Dec.7, 8, 2020, A woman reports she was abused by a man. She turned in two of his guns, a search warrant is obtained and assault rifle, scope and ammunition, a digital scale that tested positive for cocaine, a bag with 70.084 grams of methamphetamine, a bag with 998.49 grams of methamphetamine (2.35 lbs.), multiple bags of green leafy substance and others labeled marijuana, edibles and other drug paraphernalia. (1.5 lbs. of suspected heroin is being tested by the crime lab.) Event turns out to biggest drug bust in Lake Mills history.
Dec. 10, 2020, Rolling shootout Hwy 26 south bound with Wisconsin State Patrol. LMPD units wait at city limits. Vehicle stops in Creek and the passenger gets out and runs, he is quickly apprehended. Driver flees and shoots at police as well while waiving a gun. Suspect’s vehicle is spiked and exits at Hwy 12 after wearing rims off the car. Vehicle slides onto median and suspect tries to carjack someone, three troopers shoot and kill suspect on Hwy 12 and 26. It is later learned the suspects robbed a bank in Monona.
Dec. 13, 2020, Officer sees a suspicious vehicle and persons at Walgreens. They act evasively in the lot and then leave. They get a head start onto I-94 and officer hits speeds around 125 trying to catch them to pull them over. Vehicle passes traffic on the right and extinguishes headlights. Once it is ascertained, they are fleeing the officer backs down and discontinues pursuit. Johnson Creek PD gets the car on radar at 114 mph with lights off. After that the car is not located. Later it is learned that three counterfeit $100 bills were used at Walgreens. Suspects hit a store in Cottage Grove and were involved in a shooting in Madison.
Dec.13. 2020, Officer sees vehicle acting suspiciously and driving fast near Highway 89 and County Road V. After a brief attempt to catch up to it, he loses sight of it. A short while later he sees the vehicle again at North Main Street at Grant Street. Vehicle is driving fast now and is difficult to catch. Lt. is able to intercept suspect vehicle as it turns off County Road V and heads west on County Road B. They head into Aztalan and go north on County Road Q. The suspect turns onto Karburg Lane and pursuit is discontinued. Subject found short while later by Jefferson County and is arrested for drunk driving. LMPD forwards charges for fleeing an officer to the DA’s office.
Dec. 23, 2020, Traffic stop possession with intent THC and controlled substance, possession of prescription without a script.
Dec. 20, 2020, Lt. Cedarwall, Officer Adams (Truman), Officer Fritsche and Hanley do “Shop with a Cop” in Oconomowoc.
Dec 24, 2020, Domestic on North Main Street results in short pursuit with subject possibly armed with gun and suicidal. Subject stops and tries to provoke officer into shooting him. K9 is released and gets his first bite. Subject continues to resist and is tasered. Arrested for domestic, OWI 7th, resisting arrest, fleeing, damage to property (police car partition).
Dec 26, 2020, Zack Nelson’s official resignation date. Worked 24 shifts in Lake Mills.
Total COVID quarantine hours for 2020, 313 just over $10,300 in wages and an estimated $2,146 in COVID supplies. Total officers with confirmed COVID in 2020 four, one officer likely had a “false negative” test. Dispatch had none. None of the COVID cases appears to have been work related.
Other calls for service not necessarily mentioned above: suicidal 12, check welfare 67, bartender checks 60, report sexual assaults 14, domestic calls that led to mandatory arrests 12, detox 6, pursuits 4, Truman deployments 100 in 2020, mutual aid 78, criminal complaints to DA 82, drug task force referral 12, warrant arrests 13, OWI and absolute sobriety’s 17, search warrants on homes: 5 (LMPD only did about five in the last five years combined), hundreds of cards, letters thank you, donations, We Back the Badge signs, etc. in 2020, thousands of dollars in donations received, hundreds of hours of training, 10 Lake Mills Police officers.
