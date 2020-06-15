Dear Editor,
I have been blessed with a privileged life. I have never experienced a serious illness that taxed my breathing. Last summer I was fortunate to spend time travelling through Tibet. One of those nights we camped at 17,000 feet, and for the first time, I struggled for each breath. The simple act of turning over in my narrow cot would exhaust me and send my heart and mind racing. I never slept. My body flooded my mind with messages that I might never waken.
This shortest and briefest experience opened my eyes. I have family members and friends who have had bouts of pneumonia and debilitating COPD. But to be honest, I was never able to really relate to their experiences. Now. Finally. I had the smallest taste of their suffering, the terror of not knowing if your next breath would draw enough oxygen to sustain your life.
Today, millions of people around the globe who have contracted Covid-19 are struggling for their next breath. They are saying to their doctors and caregivers, ‘I can’t breathe.’ Their doctors and caregivers work exhausting hours to save their lives and bring them comfort. They bravely put their own lives at risk to provide their patients with oxygen and hope.
Today, we watch replays of George Floyd calling out, ‘I can’t breathe’ from beneath the knee of a callous man with unseeing and unfeeling eyes. We see six-year-old photos of LeBron James and his teammates wearing t-shirts printed with the last words of Eric Garner, ‘I can’t breathe,’ before his life was choked from his body.
Today, we see reposts of Colin Kaepernick calmly taking a knee to bring attention to the need for fairness and justice. We are sorry, Colin. We should have listened earlier.
Today, I am just beginning to understand. Oxygen, air, justice, time on this earth – all are precious. All too often we take these gifts for granted. We assume they are distributed fairly and equally. They are not. But because so many of us have not personally experienced their loss, it is more difficult for us to see.
Today, our country struggles to breathe from the collective weight of pandemic and injustice.
Today, I am just beginning to understand. As a nation, we are struggling for our breath. We are in desperate need of a calm voice and caring hand who will deliver us oxygen and hope.
Nathan Pyles
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.