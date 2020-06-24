Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) issued the following statement in response to the dangerous violence, rioting, destruction of state buildings, and toppling of historic monuments on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Capitol late Tuesday night:
“Once again, WI saw historic violence and destruction perpetrated by rioters, descending on the State Capitol last night and the early morning hours today. However, this is not the first time we have seen violence here, even this month. On June 5th, I led my colleagues in writing to Gov. Evers urging him to protect our State Capitol and its surrounding monuments. The governor never responded to our letter, dismissing the National Guard members from their service in Madison the very next day.
“This time, in the late hours of Tuesday night, I watched in utter dismay and abject horror as a violent mob toppled the “Forward” statue on the west side of the Capitol grounds and the monument of Colonel Hans Christian Heg, Norwegian immigrant, and anti-slavery Civil War regiment leader. After plunging the Heg statue into Lake Monona and dragging Lady Forward down State Street with chains, radical leftists went on to violently assault Sen. Tim Carpenter simply for taking a picture of the chaos at a distance. Shortly thereafter, the senator appear to lose consciousness and an ambulance was called to his aid.
“All of these terrorizing crimes occurred for nearly 2 hours while Governor Evers and Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway did nothing! When protesters began smashing fixtures on the Capitol grounds and attempted to break into the Capitol, law enforcement was finally allowed to show up in riot gear. A stand-off ensued for nearly 3 hours with no arrests. The situation ended with the same police officers backing away down the street, leaving the scene.
“This unfathomable display of weak leadership falls squarely at the feet of Gov. Evers and Madison’s mayor. Workers do not feel safe going to and from their jobs in the downtown area, with good reason as evidenced in the beating of Senator Carpenter. Wisconsinites are wondering where their governor is when his presence and response are most needed. And taxpayers now find themselves financially on the hook as a result of more violence and desecration of their state treasures.
“I call on this governor to step forward in strength and defense of all Wisconsinites, not just a small group of angry vandals. He must unequivocally condemn this activity and vow to better protect “The People’s House,” our State Capitol, and its surrounding monuments or step aside. I further urge State Attorney General Josh Kaul to prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent of the law if the mayor and governor refuse to do so. At a time of fear and turmoil, Wisconsin does not need weak, withering leadership but strength and clarity. Wisconsin deserves better than the utter chaos resulting from relinquishing control to total lawlessness assaulting our State Capitol. Citizens are demanding that their government do what it was elected to do — protect the state from complete anarchy.”
