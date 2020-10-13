WIAA

KOHLER — Lakeside Lutheran’s inaugural appearance at the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament was shortened from 36 to 27 holes on Monday due to inclement weather at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler.

The Warriors, competing in Division 2, and the entire Division 1 field played only nine holes after play was suspended around 11 a.m. due to lightning, rain and high winds. Golfers returned to the course at 2:45 p.m. to resume their round.

Senior Maya Heckmann fired a 10-over-par 46, six strokes behind first-round leader Ashley Stanislawski of Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Lakeside Lutheran posted a 9-hole total of 215.

Other Warriors competing included junior Lauren Lostetter (55), sophomore Ava Heckmann (57), junior Kaylea Affeld (57) and senior Ella Butzine (67).

Lakeside returned to the course Tuesday, but the second round was not completed by The Leader’s deadline.

Load comments