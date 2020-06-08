5/28/20 Assist EMS W. Madison Street

Warning-defective tail light, 15-day-expired registration S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

5/29/20

Counterfeit bill E. Tyranena Park Road

15 Day Correction-Expired Registration Highway B/Highway V west

15 Day Correction-Expired Registration Highway B/Highway V west

Written Warning: Defective Third Brake Lamp Tamarack Drive/Brookstone Drive

5/30/20

4 Park Citations - Sandy Beach

911 Hang up E. Lake Street

911 Hang up Wallace Park

911 Hang up Pleasant Street

Potential Scam W. Pine Street

911 Hang up Tyranena Brewery

Written Warning: Speeding Main Street/Prospect Street

Written warning: Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road

911 Hang up E. Lake Street

5/31/20

Mutual Aid - JESO Shorewood Hills Road

Dog Bite S. Main Street

Found property Sandy Beach

Written warning: Defective Headlight CTHV/89

Written Warning: Expired Registration CTHV/89

EMS Assist Shorewood Hills

6/1/20

Missing Person Brookstone Drive

10-46 Keys Reed Street

911 Hang up S. Main Street

Written warning - Speed S. Main Street & Phillips Lane

6/2/20

23 Parking citations - Sandy Beach

911 Hang up Bartels Beach

All other (Tree branch fell on car) W. Prospect Street

6/3/20

Mutual Aid - Mason City Iowa - Water Street

