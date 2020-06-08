5/28/20 Assist EMS W. Madison Street
Warning-defective tail light, 15-day-expired registration S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
5/29/20
Counterfeit bill E. Tyranena Park Road
15 Day Correction-Expired Registration Highway B/Highway V west
15 Day Correction-Expired Registration Highway B/Highway V west
Written Warning: Defective Third Brake Lamp Tamarack Drive/Brookstone Drive
5/30/20
4 Park Citations - Sandy Beach
911 Hang up E. Lake Street
911 Hang up Wallace Park
911 Hang up Pleasant Street
Potential Scam W. Pine Street
911 Hang up Tyranena Brewery
Written Warning: Speeding Main Street/Prospect Street
Written warning: Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road
911 Hang up E. Lake Street
5/31/20
Mutual Aid - JESO Shorewood Hills Road
Dog Bite S. Main Street
Found property Sandy Beach
Written warning: Defective Headlight CTHV/89
Written Warning: Expired Registration CTHV/89
EMS Assist Shorewood Hills
6/1/20
Missing Person Brookstone Drive
10-46 Keys Reed Street
911 Hang up S. Main Street
Written warning - Speed S. Main Street & Phillips Lane
6/2/20
23 Parking citations - Sandy Beach
911 Hang up Bartels Beach
All other (Tree branch fell on car) W. Prospect Street
6/3/20
Mutual Aid - Mason City Iowa - Water Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.