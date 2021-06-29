Dear Editor,
There are many things in life today that seem scary or threatening, but Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not one of them. CRT does not advocate for the downfall of our way of life. It is not a political movement, and it is not inspired by Marxism. CRT does not argue that all white people are racist, nor does it seek to divide people of different races.
Legal scholars developed Critical Race Theory in the 1970s. It is essentially a framework for studying racism that is primarily used by scholars as they examine past and current interactions between people from different racial groups. The purpose of learning about CRT and using it to learn more about people is to increase our understanding of racism and the pain it causes so that we can improve our relationships with each other. It focuses attention on our country’s history and the role of our social institutions. Its purpose is not to blame, or name call, or further divide us. The use of Critical Race Theory is likely, however, to lead to challenging discussions and personal discomfort, and that is when learning and growth is happening.
Kimberly Knesting-Lund
Lake Mills