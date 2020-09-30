WATERTOWN — Luther Prep’s girls tennis team narrowly defeated Lake Mills 4-3 and won Saturday’s Capitol Conference Meet by a point over the L-Cats at LPS.

The Phoenix (8-1) also beat Mayville 6-1 in the three-team event.

Luther Prep’s four singles players all went 2-0.

In the Lake Mills match, Alethia Schmidt beat Claudia Curtis 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 1 flight. Haley Olson topped Isabel Retrum 6-1, 6-2 while Abigail Schewe beat Hannah Alexander 6-3, 6-1. At the No. 4 spot, Katie Schmidt defeated Sydney Williams 6-1, 7-5.

The L-Cats swept doubles play and also beat Mayville 6-1 to come within a point.

“The girls played really well, and we were so close to taking it as a team,” Lake Mills coach Stephanie Hanke said. “We have switched doubles teams around in the middle of the season, so the doubles team winning all their matches shows the amount of hard work these girls have put in.

“Luther Prep has a great singles line-up, but our girls played hard and stuck right in it with them.”

