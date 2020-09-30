Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had a game-high 11 kills to help the Warriors to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Watertown in a non-conference match at LLHS on Sept. 24.
The Warriors (3-3) led 17-14 in the opening set before scoring three consecutive points with senior setter Kaylee Raymond serving. Kuepers added a kill to make it 22-16 Lakeside before a Watertown service error ended the set.
“Every match our confidence is growing,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “I thought Payton Kuepers did a nice job tonight finding the open spots on her swings and mixing up the tempo of our hits. She is a great all-around player for us, and picked up some nice plays defensively and behind the service line.”
Lakeside raced out to a 15-5 lead in the second set.
Junior middle Ella DeNoyer tallied nine kills and Raymond registered 33 assists.
“Watertown did a great job putting up a tough block, so we were constantly looking for ways to get around that block,” Krauklis said. “I did feel like we controlled the passing game, which allowed us to be offensively strong. It was good to finally host our first home match, and we pray we can continue to keep playing.”
Senior libero Kylee Gnabasik had 16 digs and junior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz dug out 12 shots.
Kuepers served six aces and Bilitz had two. Sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski and senior middle Sydney Langille each had one block.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
BARABOO 0
Lakeside served 26 aces in claiming a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 victory over Baraboo in a non-conference road match on Sept. 22.
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers (9) and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz (7) were the Warriors’ kill leaders and senior Kaylee Raymond tallied 20 assists.
“It was nice to see some things come together tonight that we have been working on,” Krauklis said. “After missing 21 serves in our match last week against Sauk Prairie, that has been a huge focus for us. Tonight the girls did tremendously well serving aggressively and confidently for a team total of 26 aces. Payton and Lily both did a great job reading the defense and putting the ball in the open spots.
“Our middles did a great job up at the net, getting their hands on whatever they could. It was a whole team effort tonight.”
Junior middle Ella DeNoyer had five blocks while senior middle Sydney Langille blocked 2.5 shots for Lakeside (2-3).
Sophomore setter Olivia Bartels served nine aces and senior libero Kylee Gnabasik had seven aces and also posted a team-high 10 digs.
