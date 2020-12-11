LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran dug itself a huge hole early and despite nearly digging its way out of it, dropped a 55-52 non-conference boys basketball game to visiting Marshall.
The Warriors (1-2), coming off a 71-68 loss to Menasha earlier in the week, fell behind 15-2 Friday night and never led in the Capitol Conference crossover battle.
“Having just seven points with 11 minutes gone, that’s just tough to overcome,” said Lakeside head coach Todd Jahns. “We played hard, but our execution was poor; we just didn’t play as well as what we could play.”
To their credit, the Warriors mounted a comeback as back-to-back 3-pointers by Ian Olszewski and Gabe Uttech brought the Warriors within seven, before going into the half down 28-18.
Lakeside, and in particular Levi Birkholz, came out strong to start the second half. The sophomore opened the half with a three-point play, followed a Truschinski basket with consecutive buckets, and with 13:18 to play brought the Warriors to within one point with a shot in the lane.
However, they never took the lead. Marshall junior guard Cole Denniston’s 3-pointer started an 8-2 Cardinal run, and Lakeside never got closer than three points the rest of the night.
“They were able to keep us at bay; we just could not get enough stops,” Jahns said.
With just under 7 minutes remaining Marshall’s biggest player, 6-foot-5 junior Reid Truschinski, was whistled for his fourth foul. However, Marshall head coach Dan Denniston chose to leave Truschinski in the game.
“They switched to a zone to protect him,” said Jahns of Truschinski, who finished with 19 points and never fouled out.
Free throws down the stretch enabled the Cardinals to keep the Warriors at arm’s length, making 9-of-12 foul shots in the final 4 minutes, 41 seconds and 18-of-28 on the night.
Marshall’s Craig Ward finished as the game’s leading scorer with 23 points.
Birkholz paced Lakeside with 17, while sophomore Trey Lauber added 10.
“We just weren’t positioned enough and too reactive,” said Jahns of putting the Cardinals on the foul line 28 times. “It was the fouls early also that played a role.”
Lakeside Lutheran starts Capitol North Conference play Tuesday at Poynette. Gametime is 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 55, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52
Marshall 28 27 — 55
Lakeside Lutheran 18 34 — 52
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 1 1-2 4, Ward 7 7-11 23, Hornby 1 2-2 4, Denniston 2 0-4 5, Truschinski 5 8-9 19. Totals — 16 18-28 55.
Lakeside Lutheran — Uttech 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 0-0 2, Vater 1 0-0 2, Olszewski 1 3-4 6, Main 0 3-4 3, Birkholz 7 3-5 17, Lauber 3 2-2 10, O’Donnell 2 3-3 7. Totals — 17 14-18 52.
3-point goals — M 5 (Ward 2, Lutz 1, Denniston 1, Truschinski 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Uttech 1, Olszewski 1). Total fouls — M 21; LL 23. Fouled out — Lutz, Frank; Olszewski, O’Donnell.
