After a couple practice swings, Scott Pfeifer hit a shot into the fairway and then was off to see how he did.
The Jefferson resident was followed by another veteran Lake Mills teacher, as Dan Bourassa joined him for a round.
The Jefferson Golf Course is doing very well this summer. So well, in fact, that use is up 20% from last year — even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support from the community has been great, said Nicole Roost, general manager of the course.
There are a lot of new golfers coming out to the course, she said, with players from Jefferson County and surrounding cities.
“We have had the most gorgeous summer,” she said. “We have done a lot of marketing in the last 18 months, with a lot of business coming from Milwaukee and Madison.”
The course has gone through a few changes this summer with a new temporary place for rentals and a pro shop after the adjacent restaurant, Neighbor’s at 13 East, closed a few weeks ago.
“We were able to get through that transition with the help of our members,” Roost said, adding that they fielded calls to ensure people the course is still open.
The new area for renting a cart or shopping is at 913 Golf Drive by the maintenance area.
There is a walk-up pro shop there that has a fun atmosphere and players taking in the course.
Roost said the transition to the new area has been working fine, and any long-term location also will include plenty of parking.
While the Jefferson Golf Course is ideally situated between two major cities in the state, it also is unique in that it is a nonprofit organization.
Thus, the course is able to host fundraisers for local causes like the humane society.
“We are a nonprofit and we give back to a community,” Roost said, adding that people can reach out to her for causes to link fundraisers with the course.
Another change to the course is the update of technology. Anyone can book a time online any time of the day at jeffersongolfcourse.org.
While the state was supposed to be the focus of the Ryder Cup in September, it will be back next year. Roost said having such a big event nearby will give golfers from out of state a chance to see what Wisconsin courses — including Jefferson’s — has to offer.
Roost said that taking over as general manager and marketing in March of last year, she has fallen in love with the sport and the course that is 13 holes, offering a challenge to players who can complete a round in about two-and-a-half hours.
And playing a course this size not only frees up time, but it challenges your game.
“There is a difference in your golf game,” she said.
When the pandemic closed businesses back in March, the course was able to reopen in April.
And while cabin fever lured people out, so did many other factors this summer.
“Another part of that is people want to experience a new course,” Roost said.
Being a nonprofit with a board of directors, the course gets to set how long the season will run. While it usually stays open through October, it has gone much later with nice weather helping out.
“We are such a unique business, but because we are run by a board of directors, we are able to be open in the winter,” she said. “Last year, we were open during the week of Christmas.”
The course also has a new telephone number. It can be reached at 920-541-3513.
