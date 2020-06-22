The Lake Mills Fire Department and Lake Mills EMS had a busy weekend.
The Lake Mills Fire Department responded to a fire call Thursday, June 18 at 6:29 p.m. on County Highway A.
“Somebody lit some fireworks and left them along the side of the road and they caught the marsh on fire,” said Mark Yandre, assistant chief.
The fire burned a half acre of the marsh. The fire department cleared the scene at 6:59 p.m.
The same night a minor accident at the intersection of Tyranena Park Rd and North Main St. was reported, according to the scanner.
On Sunday night Lake Mills Fire was dispatched to assist Johnson Creek Fire just past mile marker 271 on westbound I-94. Both westbound lanes were blocked for a period of time according to Wisconsin 511, near the County Highway F off ramp.
Overnight Monday Lake Mills Fire was dispatched at 12:30 a.m. to a one vehicle accident near mile marker 256. The vehicle traveled through the median. The patient was treated and transported to an area hospital.
On Monday morning Lake Mills Fire was dispatched at 7:49 a.m. to a one vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94, west of Lake Mills.
Two adult occupants and a three-year-old child were injured. All three were treated and transported by Lake Mills EMS to UW-Hospital. Jefferson Paramedics also responded.
“They were out of the vehicle upon arrival,” Chief Todd Yandre, said.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.
Lake Mills Fire was dispatched just before noon to the report of a dumpster fire on Sandy Beach Road.
“An outdoor rubbish dumpster at Sandy Beach Park started on fire,” Chief Yandre said. “It doesn’t appear to have been set intentionally, somebody probably disposed of something that was smoldering. Eventually it started the dumpster on fire. There was no damage outside the dumpster.”
