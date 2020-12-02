Last month Optimal Physical Therapy, 805 Elm St., became a certified Dementia Friendly Business/Organization in Jefferson County with having 100% of their staff participate in training.
Those who participated, learned what dementia is and how to recognize it in already established customers and new customers, how to communicate with individuals living with dementia and ways that they can better accommodate individuals with dementia and their caregivers within their business. Optimal PT joins 18 other businesses in Jefferson County that have been trained since 2015 to become Dementia Friendly. Businesses/Organizations.
Owner, Jennifer Jeschke, PT, DPT and colleagues, showed interest in this training after seeing the need for more support and knowledge around dementia in their daily physical therapy operations.
For more information on how to become a Dementia Friendly Business or Organizations, contact Heather Janes, dementia care specialist at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County at 920-675-4035, HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov. Contact Optimal Physical Therapy if you would like to learn more about their experience in becoming a Dementia Friendly Business, or how they can help you and your loved ones with dementia 920-648-2400, optimalpt@gmail.com.
