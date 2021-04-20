The Lake Mills American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion have said the annual Town and Country Days Festival is a go for 2021.
The festival will run June 24-27. The parade, organized by the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, will be Saturday, June 26.
The Chamber is now accepting applications for parade entries.
Ron Zambriski, Legion member told the Leader carnival rides will be back as will the slider stand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.