Sarah Weihert

The Lake Mills American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion have said the annual Town and Country Days Festival is a go for 2021.

The festival will run June 24-27. The parade, organized by the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, will be Saturday, June 26.

The Chamber is now accepting applications for parade entries.

Ron Zambriski, Legion member told the Leader carnival rides will be back as will the slider stand. 

