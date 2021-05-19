The Lake Mills Town Board voted to renegotiate the snowplowing contract with Jason Forest at a meeting May 11.
The board discussed paying for education on brine for the contractor.
“Brining is an intricate system that needs a lot of education,” said Jim Heinz, supervisor. “You have to have the equipment to do it. It’s a big capital investment.”
“The best way to do it would be to work with the contractor, cut down on sand and determine what areas you are going to sand and salt,” Heinz said.
“I think we should investigate the brine in the coming years and take a hard look at the data,” Buechel said. He said the county can mix the brine and sell it to the township. The town would likely have to buy a bulk tank to store the brine in.
The board voted to temporarily remove the “no parking” sign at Ferry Park.
“When the Parks Committee is formed it will be a decision for all, not just one group,” Buechel, said.
The board discussed renegotiated the boundary agreement with the City of Lake Mills.
“Does the town want to renegotiate it for another 20 years,” asked supervisors.
The township got $23,000 from the city last year because of the agreement.
“It keeps the city growth area to the north in check,” Heinz said.
Schroeder said maybe a 10-year contract would be better.
The plan will go before the Plan Commission for further consideration.
The Cambridge Fire Station Building review committee will meet in the coming weeks consisting of stakeholders from the townships, town boards and fire and EMS departments.
“We’ve spent six years working on this thing,” said Dave Schroeder, Cambridge Fire Commission member. “You are going to go through what is a want and what is a need.”
He said the commission has already done much of the preliminary work.
The chassis of the new fire truck will be completed this summer, commission will be borrowing $250,000 for the chassis and another $250,000 will be due when the truck is completed.
In other business the board:
— Approved special event permits for the Lake Mills Triathlon on June 6 and “The Ride” on Sept. 26.
— Approved the rezone for Rick Schwarze for his property near Shorewood Hills Road from AT to R1.
— Approved a five person Town Parks Committee as specified in the town ordinance. The township will be seeking interested individuals to join the committee.
— Approved an amendment to town ordinance on driveways and culverts.
— Approved the ditch mowing contract with Wolf Sand and Gravel.
— Voted to pay engineering fees for Crossman Road out of the $250,000 money provided by Daybreak Foods for the project.
— Discussed selecting members for a town hall informational committee. See the town website for more information.