Luther Prep’s boys cross country team placed first while Lake Mills won the girls team title at the Lakeside Lutheran Invitational on Tuesday at the Lake Mills High School Disc Golf Course and Lake Mills Golf Club.
The Phoenix boys won with 29 points. Elijah Hutchinson (fourth, 18 minutes, 15 seconds), Ezekiel Finkbeiner (fifth, 18:16) and Lucas Holtz (ninth, 19:13) led Luther Prep.
Despite having the second and third-place finishers, the Warriors had to field an incomplete team score. Freshmen Mark Garcia (17:31) and Cameron Weiland (17:46) placed second and third, respectively.
Lake Mills had runners finish in the 10th, 11th and 12th spots with senior Quentin Saylor (19:19), senior Jaren Laws (19:27) and freshman James Hafenstein (20:02)
Ava Vesperman won the girls race in 20:16 as Lake Mills won the girls title by nine points with a team score of 32. Seniors Lauren Winslow (third, 21:06), Brooke Fair (sixth, 21:51) and Jade Pitta (tenth, 22:06) also finished in the top ten for the L-Cats.
Lakeside Lutheran (88) and Johnson Creek (140) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Warriors were led by freshmen Paige Krahn (eighth) and Mia Krahn (15th). Paige Krahn timed in at 22:00, while Mia Krahn crossed the line at 23:13.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL
Boys team scores: Watertown Luther Prep 29; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 45; Lake Mills 50; Lakeside Lutheran, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes incomplete.
Top 5: Kane, OL, 17:18; Garcia, LL, 17:32; Weiland, LL, 17:47; Hutchinson, 18:15; Finkbeiner, WLP, 18:15.
Girls team scores: Lake Mills 32; Oshkosh Lourdes 41; Watertown Luther Prep 65; Lakeside Lutheran 88; Johnson Creek 140; Milwaukee St. Thomas More incomplete.
Top 5: Vesperman, LM, 20:16; Husman, OL, 20:42; Winslow, LM, 21:06; Moore, OL, 21:27; Habben, WLP, 21:34.
