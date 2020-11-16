The Lake Mills Town Board approved its 2021 budget and tax levy Nov. 10 with a decreased from the previous budget.
“It will show that our general property taxes are going up from last year, but that’s because we had the reassessment done, but the general levy amount for the town will be going down,” said Robin Untz, town clerk.
Taxpayers will pay $1.05 per $1,000 of property value for just the Town of Lake Mills portion of their taxes. That does not include county, MATC or school district taxes.
Total revenues and expenditures for the town are $1,106,491, up 7.3% from this year’s budget. The balanced budget shows a majority of expenditures going to public safety $333,394, public works $ 365,591 and debt payment $150,000.
The Highway budget was set at $203,254,071 for 2021.
The board accepted a bid from Forest Landscaping for the Miljala Channel rip rap project for $11,510.
The board approved a fee agreement with Lake Mills EMS for $13,496.
The board herd from residents Lynn and John Puhr about speeding issues on Woodfiled Lane in Shorewood Hills. The Town of Lake Mills Police have increased patrol in the area.
A bid with Jefferson County was approved for gravel and grading for $28,500 for Bean Lake Rd, Schollmeyer Lane, Alley Road, London Road, and Conservation Rd and other general road maintenance. The Town has a credit of $15,158 leaving a balance of $13,342 with the county.
