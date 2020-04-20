Dear Editor,
April 19-25 is National Crime Victims' Rights Week. As a survivor of violent crime, this annual celebration of victims' rights is particularly special to me this year, because the voters of Wisconsin just approved additional rights for crime victims with an overwhelming 75% of the vote in the spring election.
I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of the more than 1.1 million residents who cast votes in favor of strengthening the rights of crime victims in Wisconsin. The passage of Marsy’s Law means that victims of crime in our state will have the ability to draw upon clear, enforceable rights—and will be able to invoke the state of Wisconsin’s Constitution to secure all of these rights as they navigate the difficult legal process.
The theme of this year’s National Crime Victims' Rights Week is, "Seek Justice | Ensure Victims' Rights | Inspire Hope." We've been working hard to ensure victims' rights here in Wisconsin over the past couple years, and thanks to the residents of the Badger State, that dream has become a reality.
I know that the recent overwhelming passage of Marsy's Law for Wisconsin has already brought hope for survivors like myself, and I believe that it will make a real difference for crime victims in their search for justice. I’m so grateful to all of the Wisconsin voters who helped make equal rights for crime victims a reality.
Teri Jendusa-Nicolai
