3/4/2021

Citation No Insurance Warning Defective Tail Lamp, Violate Red Signal E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Alarm S. Main Street

Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane

3/5/2021

Warning Defective Brake Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Fingerprints Water Street

Accident E Tyranena Park Road

Warning Failure to Display Front License Plate CTHV/89

Warning Unregistered Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics Owen Street/Franklin Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Citation Operating After Suspension E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation Underage Alcohol S. Ferry Drive

Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation Speeding, Warning Failure To Display Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Oak Street

3/6/2021

Citation: Operate Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated 1st offense, Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Warning Left of Center, Speeding N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Found Property E. Lake Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Theft S. Ferry Drive

Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Defective Brake Lamp CTHV/89

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH A

3/7/2021

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94 westbound @ MM 259

Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road/S. Ferry Drive

Harassment, Unlawful Use of A Telephone Water Street

Warning Defective Headlamps CTHV/89

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

3/8/2021

Warning Speeding, Defective Brake light S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Assist EMS College Street

Alarm Jefferson Street

3/9/2021

Found Property Water Street

911 Hang Up E. Prospect Street

Alarm E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

3/10/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Citation Operating After Suspension Brookstone Drive

Warning Failure to Display Registration Sticker E. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy 89

Warning Defective Head Lamp, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Avenue

