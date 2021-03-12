3/4/2021
Citation No Insurance Warning Defective Tail Lamp, Violate Red Signal E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Alarm S. Main Street
Citation Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane
3/5/2021
Warning Defective Brake Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Fingerprints Water Street
Accident E Tyranena Park Road
Warning Failure to Display Front License Plate CTHV/89
Warning Unregistered Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics Owen Street/Franklin Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Citation Operating After Suspension E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Pine Street
Citation Underage Alcohol S. Ferry Drive
Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Citation Speeding, Warning Failure To Display Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Oak Street
3/6/2021
Citation: Operate Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated 1st offense, Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Warning Left of Center, Speeding N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Found Property E. Lake Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Theft S. Ferry Drive
Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Defective Brake Lamp CTHV/89
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH A
3/7/2021
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94 westbound @ MM 259
Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road/S. Ferry Drive
Harassment, Unlawful Use of A Telephone Water Street
Warning Defective Headlamps CTHV/89
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
3/8/2021
Warning Speeding, Defective Brake light S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Assist EMS College Street
Alarm Jefferson Street
3/9/2021
Found Property Water Street
911 Hang Up E. Prospect Street
Alarm E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
3/10/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Citation Operating After Suspension Brookstone Drive
Warning Failure to Display Registration Sticker E. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy 89
Warning Defective Head Lamp, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Avenue
