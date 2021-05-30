The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning on Interstate 94 resulting in two vehicles on fire.
The crash occurred Sunday at 10:42 a.m. on the westbound side of I-94 at mile marker 263 near Johnson Creek.
State Patrol officials report two injuries involved with the crash. According to a press release upon arrival at the scene two vehicles were on fire and UW Med Flight was called due to the severity of injuries.
Due to blockage from the crash and rescue measures, I-94 westbound lanes were closed for a little over an hour.
Both the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and Lake Mills Fire and Lake Mills EMS assisted at the scene.