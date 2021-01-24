Tech Solutions to open

A new local solution for all of your technology needs is opening up in downtown Lake Mills. Tech Solutions, 136 East Lake St., owned by Torey Smith is opening a retail location to offer his services to the community.
“I’ve been doing work for a couple of companies in town for about 12 years and I eventually started my own company,” Smith said.
He has been working out of the downtown location since last year and recently hired Christian Topel to help him open the store.
“We’re going to do retail down here with general tech stuff, stuff you typically have to drive to Best Buy for. It’s stuff we don’t have around here.”
Smith, a 2009 Lakeside Lutheran High School graduate, got his start in IT in 2005 when he started doing computer work for a local company. He has a degree in computer network administration and networks systems administration. He is also co-owner at Crawfish Junction and an owner at The Parlor Collective.
“I’ve been interested in computers since I was really little,” he said. “I do hands on computer stuff, phones, tablets. I do networking for businesses, printing and WIFI, servers and things of that nature.”
Smith is a Lake Mills native is married to his wife Andrea and the couple has a son Simon, 3 and another child on the way.
He said the company has also dabbled with security cameras and other tech solutions.
“I think I’m up to about 40 business clients in the area.”
Smith’s business thus far has been mostly word of mouth, which has kept him pretty busy over the last several years. He has experience in a variety of sectors including working for health care systems, local government, restaurants, schools, small and large businesses.
“Especially with COVID, everyone is working from home and wants a laptop, a printer and has WIFI problems.”
In the retail location Smith plans to sell computers, possibly TVs and other things you can’t get in Lake Mills.
“This is a passion for me. I love doing work with electronics and computer work.”
Smith says he plans to open his doors in the next couple of weeks. For more information go to www.tstechhelp.com.
