A proposal originating with a group of schools in the southwest part of the state is beginning to gain momentum among some school administrators and coaches that would move all fall sports into the spring of 2021, and adjust the spring sports to the summer months.
In the face of significant uncertainty around what schooling and high school athletics could look like this fall as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, this proposed change would be a one-time adjustment to the 2020-21 athletics calendar.
The proposal was developed by representatives from CESA #3 and presented to the WIAA executive staff in recent days. The WIAA Board of Control is expected to review and discuss the proposal and could vote on it, or other changes, as early as this week.
Under the plan, all fall sports would be delayed until spring of 2021. Winter sports would then be the first athletic competitions to be held, either on the normal calendar or delayed until January of 2021. The winter tournament series’ would remain on the normal schedule.
The plan suggests fall sports would then begin in March, though it is unclear if they would get underway at the beginning of the month, which would allow for a longer fall sports season, or start after all winter sports tournaments are completed. The plan would have fall sports go until late May.
Spring sports would begin at the end of May and continue through July under the proposed timeline.
Such a proposal could result in shortened seasons and less games in some fall or spring sports, though the timing could be tweaked to allow for more contests.
This proposed change to the sports calendar is just a proposal right now, but there is growing support as the beginning of fall sports are just around the corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.