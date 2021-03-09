The Lake Mills Area School District is looking ahead to a possible referendum in April or November 2022 for a new pre-kindergarten through first grade building. The Lake Mills Board of Education hired Eppstein Uhen Architects of Madison March 1, to work with the district to create an exploratory plan for expansion. EUA completed two projects with the district in recent years including the Lake Mills Elementary School in 2015 and the new addition to Lake Mills High School in 2020.
In 2018, the estimate for such a building was $16 to $18 million. If approved by the voters, construction would be predicted to begin in 2023, according to the long-range facilities plan.
In 2015, the School Board established a long-range facilities master plan to guide the district’s planning as community growth impacts student enrollment and facilities. As anticipated, the district’s elementary student enrollment continues to slowly increase, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
“We need to continue taking a strategic approach to facilities planning,” said District Administrator Tonya Olson. “Our community has long had a reputation for proactive planning and a commitment to education. We have completed the first two phases of our long-term master plan. As we begin to explore the third phase, I look forward to engaging district residents and fostering trusting partnerships with the broader community to define our next steps.”
“The School Board is excited to keep moving forward with the Facilities Master Plan,” said School Board President Robert Dimperio. “We view our long-term facilities planning as an opportunity to explore our ability to better support students, staff and our community.”
Olson said the board is really in an exploratory phase right now and will continue to look at enrollment projections and other information before discussing plans with the community. The district will be looking to hire a construction firm to work with EUA in the coming months.
“We are expecting our enrollment to continue to grow,” Olson said. “We don’t want to get to the point where we are running out of room before we have discussion about what we are going to do.”
Phase three of the facilities plan at Lake Mills High School, could take place in the 2027-28 school year, with a large renovation to the high school which would bring the school to a capacity of 750 students and include an additional gym space, according to 2018 information, shared during public forums.
