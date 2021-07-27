A search of the pond behind the Halderson residence in Windsor has so far revealed no new evidence in the murder of Bart Halderson and disappearance of Krista Halderson.
On Thursday, July 22, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office began draining the Oak Circle pond, the next step in the search for evidence, as investigators continue to process the nearby Halderson house, the area of Cottage Grove, where remains of Bart Halderson were found on July 8, DNR property outside Sauk City were yet-unidentified remains were found on July 14 and also a landfill near Johnson Creek.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Dive Team began exploring the waters behind the Halderson home on the morning of July 22. Just after 1 p.m. trucks arrived to pump water from the pond to a drainage outlet on the other side of the road. Boards were removed from the pond side of the dam to help speed the process.
Nonetheless, even though water could be seen flowing through the massive hose, three hours later there was no noticeable change in the water level though the grumbling of the pump continued in the background, with the occasional waft of a smell like rotten eggs from the water.
A comparative flurry of activity came that evening around 5 p.m. as two divers exited the pond walking from the north side around to the Dive Team trailer on the side of the road on the west side of the pond. An officer brought the rowboat back to shore, with oars covered with weeds. But the search continued with other divers making their way through the water, tediously zig zagging east and west near the center of the pond.
The next day, the water was noticeably lowered with a furry green ring around the pond, where the intense sunshine of the prior days dried out the exposed algae. The Dive Team continued to work through the pond and layers of muck beneath, but with no new developments.
Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, of were reported missing by their son, Chandler, on July 7. Chandler Halderson, who moved into the Windsor home with his parents last year, was taken into custody on July 8 and is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false information in a missing persons case.
Chandler Halderson is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing in the afternoon on July 28, where he is likely to enter a plea in the current case.
At the pond, as authorities were beginning the search, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett oversaw the proceedings and spoke to neighbors who happened upon the scene.
When asked if there was any projected point at which the search for Krista Halderson would shift from a missing person case to a recovery mission, Barrett retained optimism.
He repeated, as in earlier press conferences, that until evidence would tell them otherwise, she is the subject of a missing person case.