9/10/20

Check welfare Tamarack Drive

9/11/20

Citation operating while suspended, 13th offense Elm Street/W. Pine Street

Warning speeding, defective head lamp W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Citation failure to carry driver's license, warning speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

911 hang up Tamarack Drive

Mutual aid Town of Lake Mills County Hwy A

9/12/20

Domestic/disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, resisting/obstructing, strangulation, battery, probation/parole hold E. Washington Street

Accident, citation failure to yield E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street

Warning had to see plates, no insurance W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

5 day correction notice expired registration N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Warning defective registration lamps S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning speeding E. Lake Street

Warning defective headlight S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning expired registration N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Warning defective headlight Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning failure to stop at stop sign Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street

Citation expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

9/13/20

Warning defective headlamp S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Pursuit Elm Street/W. Grant Street

Warning defective tail lamp, fail to transfer title, fail to change address, no proof of insurance S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

9/14/20

Warrant arrest, possession of paraphernalia, K9 Truman narcotics, OAS, credit card skimming E. Lake Street & Grove Street

Warning expired registration E. Lake Street & Madison Street

Check welfare Fremont Street

Citation operating suspended registration, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, K9 Truman narcotics. Hwy V & Hwy 89

9/15/20

911 Hang up Fremont Street/W. Madison Street

Death investigation Tower Street

Retail theft N. Main Street

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Welfare check S Main Street

9/16/20

Alarm Fremont Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/E. Pine Street

Assist EMS S. Main Street

Warning speeding, expired registration, defective tail light S. Main Street & Woodland Beach

Criminal damage to property, possession of meth, K9 Truman Narcotics O'Neil Street

Warning Defective Brake Light O'Neil Street/Mulberry Street

Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/E. Pine Street

