9/10/20
Check welfare Tamarack Drive
9/11/20
Citation operating while suspended, 13th offense Elm Street/W. Pine Street
Warning speeding, defective head lamp W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Citation failure to carry driver's license, warning speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
911 hang up Tamarack Drive
Mutual aid Town of Lake Mills County Hwy A
9/12/20
Domestic/disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, resisting/obstructing, strangulation, battery, probation/parole hold E. Washington Street
Accident, citation failure to yield E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street
Warning had to see plates, no insurance W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
5 day correction notice expired registration N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Warning defective registration lamps S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning speeding E. Lake Street
Warning defective headlight S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning expired registration N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Warning defective headlight Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning failure to stop at stop sign Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street
Citation expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
9/13/20
Warning defective headlamp S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Pursuit Elm Street/W. Grant Street
Warning defective tail lamp, fail to transfer title, fail to change address, no proof of insurance S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
9/14/20
Warrant arrest, possession of paraphernalia, K9 Truman narcotics, OAS, credit card skimming E. Lake Street & Grove Street
Warning expired registration E. Lake Street & Madison Street
Check welfare Fremont Street
Citation operating suspended registration, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, K9 Truman narcotics. Hwy V & Hwy 89
9/15/20
911 Hang up Fremont Street/W. Madison Street
Death investigation Tower Street
Retail theft N. Main Street
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Welfare check S Main Street
9/16/20
Alarm Fremont Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/E. Pine Street
Assist EMS S. Main Street
Warning speeding, expired registration, defective tail light S. Main Street & Woodland Beach
Criminal damage to property, possession of meth, K9 Truman Narcotics O'Neil Street
Warning Defective Brake Light O'Neil Street/Mulberry Street
Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/E. Pine Street
