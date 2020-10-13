WATERTOWN — Watertown’s volleyball team rallied from a set down to defeat Lake Mills 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 on Saturday afternoon at WHS.
Lake Mills setter Sydney Lewellin put up 27 assists and added 10 digs and one block. Katie Borchert had eight kills, 11 digs, four aces and one block. Ava Belling added seven kills and 10 digs. Katelyn Kitsembel added 11 digs. Gabby Hack and Kayla Will each had one block for the L-Cats (6-12).
LAKE MILLS 3,
PORTAGE 0
PORTAGE — Lake Mills’ volleyball team beat host Portage 25-17, 25-12, 25-21 on Oct. 8.
For the L-Cats, junior setter Sydney Lewellin led the team in kills (nine), aces (nine) and assists (18).
Junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel tallied 25 digs and junior middle Gabby Hack had three blocks as the team snapped a two-game skid.
SAUK PRAIRIE 3,
LAKE MILLS 0
The Lake Mills volleyball team was defeated 25-14, 25-11, 26-24 by Sauk Prairie in a non-conference match on Oct. 6 at LMHS.
Senior middle Katie Palmer (seven) and junior outside hitter Ava Belling (four) led the L-Cats in kills.
Junior setter Sydney Lewellin notched 18 assists and junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel totaled 14 digs.
Junior defensive specialist Olivia Karlen and Palmer each served an ace. Palmer also blocked two shot attempts.
LUTHER PREP 3,
LAKE MILLS 2
Luther Prep’s volleyball team won a back-and-forth Capitol North match at Lake Mills 13-25, 25-21, 27-29, 26-24, 15-10 on Oct. 5.
For Lake Mills, junior outside hitter Ava Belling had 12 kills and junior outside hitter Katie Borchert registered 10.
“It was a great match; my defense did a phenomenal job keeping things off the floor and really taking control,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “At the net, we were consistent with our block and put the ball down when we needed it the most.
“Unfortunately, the little things got to us this match and we just couldn’t finish.”
Junior setter Sydney Lewellin led the team in assists (32) and aces (five). Junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel dug out 31 shots and Lewellin had 25 digs.
Junior defensive specialist Olivia Karlen served four aces and senior middle blocker Katie Palmer had 4.5 blocks. Senior middle Kayla Will blocked three shot attempts.
