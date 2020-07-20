Dear Editor:
Several catch basins in the Lake Mills area drain directly into Rock Lake. We, as neighbors, should be clearing these curbside drains of debris especially after storms. I do not think that the city or town needs to do this as individuals can easily rake the leaves and twigs away from the drain when needed. It is not difficult to do and helps improve the quality of our wonderful natural resource: Rock Lake.
On the Rock Lake Improvement Association website https://rocklake.org/ under the “Further Information” tab, there is a map of the drains:
https://rocklake.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/City_Drains_lake_17.pdf
Valerie Krejcie
Lake Mills
