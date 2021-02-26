TAYLOR ROUGHEN

Lake Mills senior guard Taylor Roughen goes up for a layup in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh Friday. The L-Cats won 70-60 over Howards Grove and will play La Crosse Aquinas in tonight's state championship game at 8:15 p.m.

 Doug Hornickel

OSHKOSH — For the first time in program history the Lake Mills L-Cats will play for a state championship.

The second-seeded L-Cats defeated third seeded Howards Grove 70-60 in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal played Friday afternoon at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Senior guard Jade Pitta led Lake Mills with a season-high 19 points, while senior guard Julianna Wagner added 18 and senior forward Vivian Guerrero added 15 while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.

MacKenzie Holzwart’s game-high 30 points led Howards Grove (24-2).

The win was also the 100th for head coach Brandon Siska.

Lake Mills (24-2) will face top-seeded and top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas (22-0) in the Division 3 state title game at 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

WIAA DIVISION 3 STATE SEMIFINAL GAME

LAKE MILLS 70, HOWARDS GROVE 60

Howards Grove 28 32 — 60

Lake Mills 40 30 — 70

Howards Grove (fg ft-fta pts) — Holzwart 11 8-9 30, Parnitzke 2 1-2 5, Scharl 2 0-0 4, Near 3 9-12 15, Pedrin 1 0-0 3, Reichwald 1 1-1 3. Totals — 20 19-24 60.

Lake Mills — Roughen 2 1-5 7, Wagner 6 5-6 18, Guerrero 7 1-2 15, Lamke 2 0-0 6, A. Wollin 1 1-2 3, J. Pitta 6 6-6 19, I. Pitta 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 14-21 70.

3-point goals — HG 1 (Pedrin): LM 6 (Roughen 2, Lamke 2, Wagner 1, J. Pitta 1). Total fouls — HG 17; LM 18. Fouled out — none.

