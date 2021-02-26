OSHKOSH — For the first time in program history the Lake Mills L-Cats will play for a state championship.
The second-seeded L-Cats defeated third seeded Howards Grove 70-60 in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal played Friday afternoon at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Senior guard Jade Pitta led Lake Mills with a season-high 19 points, while senior guard Julianna Wagner added 18 and senior forward Vivian Guerrero added 15 while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.
MacKenzie Holzwart’s game-high 30 points led Howards Grove (24-2).
The win was also the 100th for head coach Brandon Siska.
Lake Mills (24-2) will face top-seeded and top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas (22-0) in the Division 3 state title game at 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
WIAA DIVISION 3 STATE SEMIFINAL GAME
LAKE MILLS 70, HOWARDS GROVE 60
Howards Grove 28 32 — 60
Lake Mills 40 30 — 70
Howards Grove (fg ft-fta pts) — Holzwart 11 8-9 30, Parnitzke 2 1-2 5, Scharl 2 0-0 4, Near 3 9-12 15, Pedrin 1 0-0 3, Reichwald 1 1-1 3. Totals — 20 19-24 60.
Lake Mills — Roughen 2 1-5 7, Wagner 6 5-6 18, Guerrero 7 1-2 15, Lamke 2 0-0 6, A. Wollin 1 1-2 3, J. Pitta 6 6-6 19, I. Pitta 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 14-21 70.
3-point goals — HG 1 (Pedrin): LM 6 (Roughen 2, Lamke 2, Wagner 1, J. Pitta 1). Total fouls — HG 17; LM 18. Fouled out — none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.