Dear Editor,
I agree with last week’s letter from Kathy Mock that its great to see kids and adults outdoors enjoying Tyranena Park this spring.
I’ve enjoyed hiking and wildlife-watching there for many years, and it’s a unique treasure in our community.
I also agree with Keith Wheeler’s previous letter that the recent addition of off-road bicycle trails has impacted habitat and altered the park. Mountain biking is a new and different use in Tyranena Park, and I don’t recall a planning process or opportunity for all the citizens of Lake Mills to have input on this change. Our city is doing extensive planning and public discussion for the future of Sandy Beach — why hasn’t the same process occurred for Tyranena Park? I encourage the Park Board and City Council to pause further trail development so we can have a full public process that results in shared community goals for Tyranena Park, and ensures that the park is managed by the city to meet those goals for the future enjoyment of all.
Linda Kerler
Lake Mills
