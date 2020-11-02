Dear Editor,
I would like to respond to an article that appeared two weeks ago in the Lake Mills Leader, “Tense Words Start Board Meeting.”
As a retired occupational therapist that has worked in the Lake Mills School District 20 plus years, I feel compelled to respond to the article. One quote is most concerning, specifically, “The teachers in the district don’t care about the students in the district. They only care about themselves.”
Teachers in Lake Mills do not work 7:30-4:00 jobs. It is literally impossible for them to complete their work in an 8 hour work day. I can vouch for that as I typically left between 5:00 and 5:30 and the parking lot was never empty.
In my 20 years, I have never, ever witnessed a teacher “giving up” on a student. My former colleagues always found a way to support student’s academic needs. Whether it was trying new grouping, getting a volunteer, pairing a younger child with an older child to tutor/mentor; they were always able to come up with a solution for each individual child.
When there was a shortage of class materials, teachers invested not only their time but also their money to assure the class had all that was needed for the class projects that weren’t covered in the budget.
Children in Lake Mills were never without proper clothing. No child suffered the cold in the winter. If it was ever noted that a child was going without mittens, snow pants, a warm coat, or winter boots, within a week the child had what they needed. End of story.
I have had the privilege to work with the amazing teachers at Lake Mills School District. They are wonderful, loving, “never-give-up” kind of teachers. To the parent that stated the teachers “Don’t care about the students in the district. They only care about themselves….” My advice to you and those who share this opinion… DO YOUR HOMEWORK! Lake Mills teachers are among the best.
Lynn R. Larson, OTR/Med
Lake Mills
