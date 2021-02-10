The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education is working on a plan to replace Wendy Brockert, director of business services, who is retiring July 31.
The posting for the position closed last week and interviews will be set up for Feb. 17. There were 12 applicants.
“To say the Lake Mills Area School District has been fortunate to have someone of Wendy's caliber manage the district's $16 million budget is an understatement,” said Tonya Olson, district administrator. “Wendy is one of the most highly regarded business managers in the state.”
She was the recipient of the 2018 Wallace Zastrow award, the highest honor that Wisconsin Association of School Board Officials bestows on its members for visionary leadership, commitment, and dedication. In 2017, she received the Shining Star award for her integrity and leadership on state committees. Finally, she served as the President, Past President, and President Elect of WASBO from 2010-13, Treasurer in 2009-2010, and a director from 2006-2009.
Brockert started as the business manager in the Johnson Creek School District from 1986-91. She came to Lake Mills and served in this role from 1991-2013. She was the business manager for the Fond du Lac School District from 2013-2017 and returned to serve Lake Mills again from 2017 to the present.
“We are forever in Wendy's debt for leaving the district in a strong financial position and wish her well into retirement.”
Olson updated the board on district enrollment.
“We saw quite a few students shift from virtual back to in person instruction,” Olson said.
The district allowed the changes to happen only at the end of each quarter.
“It’s a little different at the high school,” she said, where it depends on the class a student is taking.
The district is looking at 1 to 1 technology to keep up with the demands of virtual learning.
“We are not 1 to 1 with technology at the elementary school, so when we shifted to virtual before Thanksgiving we had to take Chromebooks from the high school.”
Adding more devices adds more issues for the technology department as well. She said they are working on solutions, including hiring a youth apprentice.
“They would serve as our tech support and learn on the job skills and teach them valuable skills as well,” Olson said.
“We’re seeing positive cases going down in the county and state. The vaccines are starting to be rolled out.”
She said they are meeting with officials from Jefferson County about the plan for vaccine rollout for teachers and school staff after March 1.
The board approved a roof bid for Lake Mills High School for $17,490 from Badgerland Commercial Roofing, Inc.
