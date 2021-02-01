1/21/2021

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Veteran's Lane

Warning Defective Headlight N.Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Defective Tail Light E. Lake Street/Hwy V

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Lock out of Vehicle W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Oak Street

 Trespassing E. Lake Street

Warning Defective Third Break Light CTH V

1/22/2021

Accident W Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Warning Fail to Display License Plate, All other consent search CTH V

Drug Overdose, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl X2 N. Main Street

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/E. Mills Drive

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/E. Mills Drive

1/23/2021

Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road

Lock out of Vehicle Brewster Drive

Accident-Hit and Run Tamarack Drive

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Water Street

1/24/2021

Accident Hit and Run N. Main Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Left of Center W. Madison Street/Pleasant Street

Citation Violate Red Traffic Light N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

1/25/2021

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue

Warning Failure to Dim Headlights Mulberry Street/O'Neil Street

Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street

Vehicle Lock Out W Tyranena Park Road

Citation Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy B/Hwy V

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Double Fatal Accident I-94 EB MM 255

1/26/2021

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. E. Lake Street/Industrial Drive

Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/Grant Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

1/27/2021

Warning Speeding, Failure to Carry Driver's License Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Carry Driver's License N. Main Street/E. Grant Street

Accident S. Ferry Drive

All other Out of control Adult Fremont Street

Mutual Aid Johnson Creek PD/Jefferson County Sheriff 257 mile marker I-94

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Milton Street

 Death Investigation Mulberry Street

