1/21/2021
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Veteran's Lane
Warning Defective Headlight N.Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Defective Tail Light E. Lake Street/Hwy V
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Lock out of Vehicle W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Oak Street
Trespassing E. Lake Street
Warning Defective Third Break Light CTH V
1/22/2021
Accident W Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Warning Fail to Display License Plate, All other consent search CTH V
Drug Overdose, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl X2 N. Main Street
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/E. Mills Drive
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/E. Mills Drive
1/23/2021
Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road
Lock out of Vehicle Brewster Drive
Accident-Hit and Run Tamarack Drive
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Water Street
1/24/2021
Accident Hit and Run N. Main Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Left of Center W. Madison Street/Pleasant Street
Citation Violate Red Traffic Light N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
1/25/2021
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue
Warning Failure to Dim Headlights Mulberry Street/O'Neil Street
Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
Vehicle Lock Out W Tyranena Park Road
Citation Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy B/Hwy V
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Double Fatal Accident I-94 EB MM 255
1/26/2021
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. E. Lake Street/Industrial Drive
Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Lake Street/Grove Street
Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
1/27/2021
Warning Speeding, Failure to Carry Driver's License Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Carry Driver's License N. Main Street/E. Grant Street
Accident S. Ferry Drive
All other Out of control Adult Fremont Street
Mutual Aid Johnson Creek PD/Jefferson County Sheriff 257 mile marker I-94
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Milton Street
Death Investigation Mulberry Street
