AUGUST 9-15
This is the first of what will be a weekly segment while sports is at a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of The Lake Mills Leader.
1976 — The Lake Mills Grays clinch the Western Section title in Home Talent Night League play following a 4-2 doubling up of the Waterloo Firemen. The big blow came in the third inning as Brady Yost blasted a three-run home run. Gordy Haferman went the distance to earn the pitching victory.
1993 — Frank Marty will represent the Lake Mills American Legion baseball team in the State Line League All-Star Game at Warner Park in Madison. Marty batted .364 and had a 3-1 pitching record for the Post 67.
2001 — The Lake Mills Little League baseball program held two All-Star Games. In the Youth Division, the National All-Stars defeated the Americans, 9-7. Levin Nelson, Eric Straus and Taylor Bell each had two hits for the victorious Nationals, while Nate Bauer had two safeties for the Americans. In the Junior Division, the Home team blanked the Away team, 10-0. Kevin Dunneison and Jimmy Prey each had two hits and a double for the Home team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.