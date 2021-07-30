7/22/2021

Operating while Intoxicated N. Main Street

Fraud Norton Street

Citation Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Found Property Tyranena Park

Vehicle Lock Out Sandy Beach Road

Domestic Abuse/Disorderly Conduct Ferry Drive

7/23/2021

Vehicle Entry Louise Street

Suspicious activity/all other fleeing Reed Street/Owen Street

Fraud N. Main Street

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign W. Madison Street

Warning Speeding, Expired Registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

 Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign Mulberry Street/E. Madison Street

Vehicle Lock Out Sandy Beach Road

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Louise Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Maas Street

K9 Truman Narcotics, Assist Wisconsin State Patrol E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Warning No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Citation Possession of THC, All Other Possession of Paraphernalia, Non-registration of Auto, Warning No Insurance, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Warning Defective Registration Lamps Mulberry Street/O'Neil Street

Warning No Headlights E. Tyranena Park Road

7/24/2021

Theft Water Street/S. Madison Street

Warning Speeding/Failure to provide proof of valid insurance S. Main Street/ Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding/Failure to provide proof of valid insurance Sandy Beach Road/Rotary Park

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

911 Open Line Catlin Drive

Operating While Under The Influence (4th Offense) W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Tyranena Park

Assist Fire N. Main Street

Check Welfare Pope Street

911 Hang Up Pope Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Oak Street

7/25/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

7/26/2021

Warning Defective Headlight, No Proof of insurance E. Lake Street/S. CP Avenue

Warning Speeding, No Proof of Insurance Industrial Drive/American Way

EMS Assist Badger Drive

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

All Other Fraud College Street

Alarm Grove Street

Warning Failure To Display Plates, Citation Possession Of THC, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics 89/94 E On Ramp

Warning Defective Headlamp 89/CTHV

Warning Unsafe Right Turn S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

7/27/2021

Citation Operating While Suspended 4th Offense, Warning Defective Break Light, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Expired Registration Mulberry/Prairie

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland x3

Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia E. Tyranena Park Road

Fire Assist S. Ferry Drive

7/28/2021

Citation Operating while suspended, 1st offense, Warrant Arrest N. Main Street/W. Pine Street

Citation Operating with Suspended Registration S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland x2

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane x2

Warning No parking this side N. Main Street

Warning Unregistered Vehicle Hwy B/Brookstone Drive

Warrant Arrest N. Main Street

Mutual Aid-State Patrol I-94

Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Citation Expired Registration E. Lake Street

Stolen Plate Fargo Street

Citation Operating Without a Valid license N. Main Street/E. Oak Street

Warning Defective Third Break Light Owen Street/CTHV

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Left of Center W. Madison Street/Pleasant Street

Warning No Plates E. Lake Street

Recommended for you