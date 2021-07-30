7/22/2021
Operating while Intoxicated N. Main Street
Fraud Norton Street
Citation Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Found Property Tyranena Park
Vehicle Lock Out Sandy Beach Road
Domestic Abuse/Disorderly Conduct Ferry Drive
7/23/2021
Vehicle Entry Louise Street
Suspicious activity/all other fleeing Reed Street/Owen Street
Fraud N. Main Street
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign W. Madison Street
Warning Speeding, Expired Registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign Mulberry Street/E. Madison Street
Vehicle Lock Out Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Louise Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Maas Street
K9 Truman Narcotics, Assist Wisconsin State Patrol E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Warning No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Citation Possession of THC, All Other Possession of Paraphernalia, Non-registration of Auto, Warning No Insurance, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Warning Defective Registration Lamps Mulberry Street/O'Neil Street
Warning No Headlights E. Tyranena Park Road
7/24/2021
Theft Water Street/S. Madison Street
Warning Speeding/Failure to provide proof of valid insurance S. Main Street/ Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding/Failure to provide proof of valid insurance Sandy Beach Road/Rotary Park
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
911 Open Line Catlin Drive
Operating While Under The Influence (4th Offense) W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Tyranena Park
Assist Fire N. Main Street
Check Welfare Pope Street
911 Hang Up Pope Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Oak Street
7/25/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
7/26/2021
Warning Defective Headlight, No Proof of insurance E. Lake Street/S. CP Avenue
Warning Speeding, No Proof of Insurance Industrial Drive/American Way
EMS Assist Badger Drive
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
All Other Fraud College Street
Alarm Grove Street
Warning Failure To Display Plates, Citation Possession Of THC, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics 89/94 E On Ramp
Warning Defective Headlamp 89/CTHV
Warning Unsafe Right Turn S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
7/27/2021
Citation Operating While Suspended 4th Offense, Warning Defective Break Light, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Expired Registration Mulberry/Prairie
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Woodland x3
Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia E. Tyranena Park Road
Fire Assist S. Ferry Drive
7/28/2021
Citation Operating while suspended, 1st offense, Warrant Arrest N. Main Street/W. Pine Street
Citation Operating with Suspended Registration S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland x2
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane x2
Warning No parking this side N. Main Street
Warning Unregistered Vehicle Hwy B/Brookstone Drive
Warrant Arrest N. Main Street
Mutual Aid-State Patrol I-94
Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Citation Expired Registration E. Lake Street
Stolen Plate Fargo Street
Citation Operating Without a Valid license N. Main Street/E. Oak Street
Warning Defective Third Break Light Owen Street/CTHV
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning Left of Center W. Madison Street/Pleasant Street
Warning No Plates E. Lake Street