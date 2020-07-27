The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission is just three months out from asking its five municipalities to set referendums for a $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion.
At a July 8 meeting at the Oakland Town Hall, the commission’s station expansion committee said it would like the five municipalities, that annually split the cost of fire and EMS service in the Cambridge area, and that would similarly divide the cost of the station expansion, to vote in October to set their referendums.
It’s envisioned that the referendums would be on the ballot in April 2021.
The five municipalities that provide fire and EMS service in the Cambridge area, under a periodically updated intergovernmental agreement dating to the 1950s, are the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills. They split local fire and EMS costs based on their equalize value.
The station expansion committee on July 8 also spent an hour talking with paid consultants about interior design details like paint colors, tile, carpet and cabinetry.
The envisioned timeline in advance of October includes letters being mailed out in coming weeks to area property owners, explaining the proposed project costs, needs and referendum process, as well as presentations to municipal boards. The municipal board presentations were originally envisioned to be in person but will likely now be pre-recorded and shared virtually, due to many boards still meeting online or by teleconference due to COVID-19.
Committee members have talked in recent months about what happens if one or more of the referendums fails, including the potential for a community in which voters don’t support the expansion project, to separate from the commission. Their options if that were to happen could be to contract with the commission for fire and EMS service, or to contract with a different area EMS and fire provider.
In a similar vein, committee members discussed on July 8 concerns about what happens if one or more municipal boards vote in October to not set a referendum.
Some of that concern has stemmed from questions raised by the Cambridge Village Board this year, about the overall cost of the project and how the per-referendum process is proceeding.
On June 23, the village board voted unanimously to ask the fire and EMS commission to hire a financial advisor in advance of the referendums being set, to ensure that accurate information is getting out to local property owners on the cost of the project per $100,000 of assessed value.
The station expansion committee on July 8 briefly discussed the array of potential figures per $100,000 that have been shared at its meetings in recent months and in other public ways.
Design-build firm Keller, Inc., of Kaukauna, suggested at an April meeting of the committee that the impact might be near $90 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
Subsequently, in May, Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson released his own analysis suggesting that a $5.75 million expansion project would likely cost the owner of a $100,000 home in any of the five municipalities $44 per year for 20 years. If total project costs came in higher than that, Johnson’s analysis further suggested that the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $46 per year for a $6 million station expansion and $48 per year for a $6.25 million station expansion.
Johnson said at the July 8 meeting, reiterating statements made since May, that his figures were directly extrapolated from a $9.9 million performing arts center referendum held in April 2020 by the Cambridge School District, and were tentative and for informational purposes only.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner agreed on July 8 that any per $100,000 figure put out publicly so far has been preliminary, to give property owners a ballpark idea only of what they might owe in a referendum.
Kapsner said the plan all along has been to hire a paid financial advisor after the referendums are set, that among other tasks would set a firm per $100,000 figure for each municipality.
Kapsner said, in fact, that hiring a financial advisor now, as the village board is insisting, goes against Cambridge Village President Mark McNally’s insistence in recent months that no more money be paid out until after the referendums are set, beyond an already-spent $1,500 retainer for Keller, Inc.
McNally was not present at the July 8 committee meeting, nor were any other village officials in attendance.
Committee members also said on July 8 that the most recent equalized value data the commission has access to is from 2019. When 2020 data becomes available, that may shift the percentages each community is responsible for providing for fire and EMS service, and also affect what each must contribute toward the $6.5 million station expansion cost.
Kapsner also said at the July 8 meeting that he envisions the April 2021 referendums as advisory, which he said would be key if one fails in any of the municipalities. A municipal board could vote to fund its portion of the project cost, despite a failed advisory referendum, he said.
“If you’re running five referendums and one doesn’t pass, if they’re advisory we still have the option of doing (the station expansion) or not doing it,” he said.
Kapsner said he expects significant discussion about the pre-October timeline, and other issues related to the station expansion, at a meeting of the full commission later this month.
That next commission meeting is Wednesday July 22 at 6:30 p.m., at a location yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.