Ephraim Pottery has announced the relocation of its gallery to a restored space directly above the Pottery’s studio at 203 W. Lake Street, at the Church Street ramp entrance. The Studio Gallery is currently open by appointment only.
Previously the gallery had been housed at 130 E. Lake Street, just a few short blocks from the studio in downtown Lake Mills. Having the gallery above the Pottery’s studio will be familiar to longtime Ephraim Pottery customers and enthusiasts — prior to the move to the E. Lake Street location, the pottery had operated its gallery and studio under the same roof from 2009 to 2012.
“We first opened our Studio Gallery in 2009, and there was something special about having our retail space directly above our potter’s wheels,” says Ephraim Pottery owner and founder Kevin Hicks. “It was great for us as artists to be close to our retail space — it felt like we were able to be even more connected to feedback from our visitors. We’re looking forward to being able to do this again with this new Studio Gallery.”
When COVID-19 caused Ephraim Pottery to temporarily close its gallery and offer safe by-appointment shopping in March 2020, the plans to bring the gallery back home to the studio began. Having both the studio and gallery under the same roof will help the Pottery provide the best service to customers in the short term as the team continues to navigate through the next few months of COVID-19 and into the future.
“Our plan is to have the Studio Gallery open by appointment only for the first few months as we continue to pivot our business due to the pandemic, and best assess how to make visitors to the Studio Gallery feel as welcome as possible,” Hicks says.
The gallery relocation comes as Ephraim Pottery celebrates a milestone anniversary: 25 years of creating handmade collectible art pottery in rural Wisconsin, inspired by the organic forms and solid design of the Arts and Crafts era. Ten full-time artists collaborate on all aspects of the Pottery’s artwork — design, throwing, sculpting, and glazing.
As part of its 25th anniversary year, the studio recently launched its 2021 Studio Collection at the end of March. The new Studio Collection can be seen at the Studio Gallery. To begin, the gallery’s by-appointment hours will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but may be subject to change. Appointments can be made by visiting Ephraim Pottery’s website or by calling (920) 648-5269.
