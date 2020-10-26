Overlooking a grassy hill on Jefferson’s southwest side, sits a cemetery of marked and unmarked graves. The cemetery is reminiscent of a time long ago when the county’s indigent and insane were buried there.
“It’s really pretty, very nice,” said Nichol Tesch, Jefferson County Medical Examiner, of the picturesque view from the bench at the cemetery. One doesn’t typically think of a cemetery as a place to sit and reflect, but county officials hope that’s what people might do here, at Potter’s Field.
Potter’s Field, a state historic site, is located behind the UW Extension Building on Collins Road and serves as the final resting place for the former residents of the Jefferson County Poor Farm and asylum from 1856 through 1950, located just west of County Highway W. Late last year the cemetery had the addition of a new vault to house the remains of Jefferson County’s unclaimed individuals.
“Potter’s Field” is a general term used for a cemetery for indigents who are buried at public expense. The term comes from a verse in Matthew 27:7 of the Bible, “So they decided to use the money to buy the potter’s field as a burial place for foreigners.” Prior to its use as a burial ground the site was said to be a place where potters collected clay.
The Jefferson County Poor Farm, known by that name into the 20th century, was placed in a rural setting, so farming operations could be conducted, which was thought to be therapeutic to the insane and good for the indigent. The farming operations also helped to sustain the facility.
According to a 2002 study of the Jefferson County Poor Farm, author Philip Salkin, reports the Jefferson County facility grew rapidly with expansions three times. In 1878, the state passed measures allowing counties to build separate asylums. In the 1920s a facility was opened for tuberculosis patients called the Forest Lawn Sanitarium. That facility closed in 1956. The poor farm and asylum never formally closed, a change in ideas on treatment of the insane and the increasing role of state and local governments, the facility shifted its focus to deal primarily with geriatric and social services.
Potter’s Field has been restored by the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department, which has been responsible for the land since 2001.
Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch took office in December 2014 and says she started accumulating cremated remains of people she didn’t know what to do with.
“I started getting cases and I didn’t know what to do with people,” Tesch said. “We have a lot of assisted living and nursing homes here and we are getting a lot of people who don’t have any money, they are indigent, or their family hasn’t seen them in 20 years. Per the state statutes the indigents are the responsibility of the county of death.”
For a while Tesch was accumulating cremated remains of individuals in the closet at her office.
“When I started to get a couple of them, I decided I needed to write a policy. What do I do with them?”
As long as the bodies are identified, Tesch says she cremates them.
“I called around to several counties to see what they were doing, they are burying them and cremating them, they are placing them to different cemeteries, where ever they can.”
Tesch says it’s not a cost-effective way to handle the remains
“You have the burial charge or the cremation charge, but there not in the same cemetery. I didn’t like that. I wanted them all in one place.”
Tesch said she went to the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Committee and asked permission to buy a vault.
“After researching it, I can fit 250-300 cremated remains in here.”
When she did the calculations, it was more cost effective to buy the vault and place the remains at Potter’s Field.
“It costs only about $30 to place them here. It’s significantly less expensive for the county to cremate and place them in this vault.”
To her, placing the vault at Potter’s Field made sense.
“It’s where our unclaimed, unknown and indigents were buried.”
She went to the Jefferson County Historic Sites Preservation Council to discuss the option and said they were on board with the idea.
“We had to go to the Wisconsin Historical Society to get permission to dig up here, because you can’t just dig in a historic site.”
They had an anthropologist onsite while they installed the vault.
“We had to go down about five feet and the anthropologist was standing in the hole making sure we weren’t hitting any bones. We didn’t hit any bones, so we were able to install the vault.”
The vault was placed under a tree at the cemetery and Tesch recently put the cremated remains of seven people in the vault. From January 2015 to 2020 the county was responsible for the remains of seven people who were unclaimed by family.
Some remains the county is responsible for are buried elsewhere. Veterans go to the Veteran Cemetery in Union Grove, or if she finds long lost family sometimes she is able to reunite remains with the family, or in one case Tesch said she will be delivering the remains to a family burial plot.
The medical examiner spends several weeks investigating cases of unclaimed bodies.
“I have to search for family and I use law enforcement databases to search for association.”
At times she knocks on doors or makes phone calls to families while investigating a case.
“I search for next of kin as much as possible and when I find somebody I get the information and let them know what’s going on and typically they say they don’t want anything to do with it.”
There may be as many as 750 burial sites around the Jefferson County Health complex. At Potter’s Field there are numerous marked and unmarked graves and at least one headstone is visible on the ridge between the Health and Human Services Complex and County Highway W. Many graves have been destroyed by farming activities and records have been lost through time and it’s also likely more than one body is buried in each grave.
“This crypt will help serve as a historical marker,” said Ed Morse, former Jefferson County Board supervisor, formerly of Lake Mills, who was involved with the Historic Sites Committee. “It’s a similar use to the original purpose and it’s a very appropriate thing to do and it saves the county money.”
Tesch feels like a gate keeper for those unclaimed souls.
“I’m really passionate about keeping them where they belong if they are going to be unclaimed. I understand that a couple of them in there were sex offenders or not tied into their family real close,” Tesch said. “I don’t care what their story is I’m here to take care of them. What a better place than on top of the beautiful hill with other unclaimed people.”
