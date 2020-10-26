With COVID-19, Halloween activities have been uncertain this year, but some citizens and organizations are going forward with Halloween celebrations in an outdoor fashion. Listed are area trunk or treat activities.
Trunk or Treat
Old Sentry parking lot downtown Lake Mills
Wed., Oct. 28 • 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Drive Thru Trick Or Treat
Fri., Oct. 30 • 3-5 p.m.
(Old Hometown Pharmacy) 806 N. Monroe St., Waterloo
Jefferson County Humane Society Trunk or Treat
Friday, Oct. 30 • 4-6 p.m.
W6127 Kiessling Rd., Jefferson
St. Paul's Lutheran School & Church of Fort Atkinson Trunk or Treat
Sat., Oct. 31 • 1-4 p.m.
309 Bluff St., Fort Atkinson
Drive Thru Harvest Fest @ Hoard Museum
Sat., Oct. 31 • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson
Watertown Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat
Sat., Oct. 31 • 6-8 p.m.
1222 Juneau St, Watertown, WI 53098
