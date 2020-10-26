Happy Halloween
With COVID-19, Halloween activities have been uncertain this year, but some citizens and organizations are going forward with Halloween celebrations in an outdoor fashion. Listed are area trunk or treat activities.

Trunk or Treat

Old Sentry parking lot downtown Lake Mills

Wed., Oct. 28 • 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Drive Thru Trick Or Treat

Fri., Oct. 30 • 3-5 p.m.

(Old Hometown Pharmacy) 806 N. Monroe St., Waterloo

Jefferson County Humane Society Trunk or Treat

Friday, Oct. 30 • 4-6 p.m.

W6127 Kiessling Rd., Jefferson

St. Paul's Lutheran School & Church of Fort Atkinson Trunk or Treat

Sat., Oct. 31 • 1-4 p.m.

309 Bluff St., Fort Atkinson

Drive Thru Harvest Fest @ Hoard Museum

Sat., Oct. 31 • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson

Watertown Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat

Sat., Oct. 31 • 6-8 p.m.

1222 Juneau St, Watertown, WI 53098

