With the goal of helping Lake Mills health conscious residents Kaia Dorn has opened Rock Lake Nutrition, 324 N. Main St.
The 23-year-old Waterloo native, who first opened Bridge Nutrition Sept. 21, 2019 in her hometown with her sister DJ, says she loves helping people and changing their lives.
“We wanted to open in our hometown because we wanted to make our community healthier,” she said. “Everyone wants to live in Lake Mills. It’s a very healthy community and we grew up on the lake.”
The former collegiate softball player was introduced to health clubs during college.
“My sister and I both lost weight on the products and people were asking us what we were doing. We were helping people as a side job, which was fun and rewarding. It became a passion for us.”
Rock Lake Nutrition serves healthy Herbalife shakes and teas.
“We have a three-part combo and they all complement each other. They are full meal replacements loaded with vitamins, minerals and protein. They taste like ice cream but are guilt free,” she said.
They offer energy teas and coffee with no sugar, loaded with antioxidants that help burn calories and boost metabolism, as well as an aloe shot, which helps with the digestive system.
She said the nutrition club is a safe place for people to get help with their wellness goals.
“We created this place where people could come and try things. It’s a safe place. We do wellness profiles where people can weigh in and come and ask questions.”
Kaia, who holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science, never thought she would end up opening a club herself, but after attending a large corporate event and hearing the stories of other nutrition club owners, Kaia decided it was an opportunity she wanted to pursue herself.
“My sister and I both used to bartend, and we like this because we can help people and still have that social aspect. We’ve gotten to know a lot more of our community.”
She said they work with clients to achieve their goals and put a plan in place.
“When they hit it, it’s the most rewarding thing in the world. It’s fun to watch and be a part of their journey.”
She said her sister started out as her client.
“She started out doing our three-day trial. She lost seven pounds on that. She’s gone on to lose almost 30 pounds now. I’ve lost 23 pounds on it.”
She said after she graduated from college friends and family in her hometown didn’t recognize her because of the weight loss.
“It changed my life and I would like to be a part of doing that for other people.”
DJ now runs the club in Waterloo, while Kaia works in Lake Mills.
The sisters already have clients in Lake Mills, so they were excited to take a leap of faith to open another club here. Since their soft opening July 12, the Lake Mills location has seen a lot of new faces.
“We do what we call tea drops where we go to local businesses and give out samples of some of our energy teas and when we do that we invite people and give out information on what we do.”
Social media has really drawn people into the club as well.
“Word of mouth travels so fast and Lake Mills really supports local businesses, which is nice to have.”
The goal with the nutrition club is to help people find something they like, Kaia said.
“It’s like a sample coffee shop,” she said. “It’s a place where people can come in, try our products, find a flavor that they love and then we teach them how to make it from home for cheaper.”
She said they set people up on a program to help people attain their goals.
“We are not a weight loss company. We are a nutrition company,” she said saying they can help with hair, skin and nails to digestion.
“Come in, find something you like and that’s what we will order for you.”
At their Waterloo location they do fitness challenges and in the future Kaia says she hopes to get fitness classes going at the club.
For her the pandemic has been the right time to open a business, saying people have been very conscious of their health during this time. They’ve offered curbside and pickup during the pandemic at their location in Waterloo.
“I’m 23 and my sister is 25 and we’re no longer working for someone else. We love what we do every day and it’s not something we dread coming to work every day. We’re really grateful to be here, the community has been awesome.”
