A man living at the America’s Best Value Inn in Lake Mills is facing charges after breaking a man’s jaw last month.
Daryl American Horse, 28, was charged with one count substantial battery and one count strangulation and suffocation after an incident Sept. 19 in Lake Mills.
According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 19 two Native American men came to the victim’s home for a bonfire. At about 2 a.m. after some drinking and marijuana use a misunderstanding about a missing backpack occurred between American Horse and the victim resulting in the victim being punched in the face. The complaint states, “Victim said it felt like being hit by a shovel.” The victim believed the punch broke his jaw.
American Horse allegedly continued to punch the victim in the face and shoulder and stomped on his back. The victim was punched and stomped on approximately 15 to 20 times, the complaint states. It also says, American Horse grabbed the victim’s neck and with two hands began to squeeze for about 10 to 15 seconds. After the pressure stopped the victim told the men to leave.
The victim went to Fort HealtCare for treatment and was diagnosed with a broken jaw. Police said the victim had extensive, visible injuries; his right eye was swollen almost shut and was black. He also had a two-inch bruise above his right eyebrow and his jaw was visibly swollen. He had a cut below his cheekbone, his lips were swollen, there was a bruise on the bridge of his nose and above the left eye and a cut on his left jaw as well as road rash on his knees.
While on patrol Lake Mills Police observed the individuals described by the victim. Lake Mills Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested American Horse at America’s Best Value Inn.
American Horse admitted to punching the victim and being drunk. He and his cousin, the other man at the bonfire, said the victim chased them with a bat, but the backpack in question was never stolen.
American Horse made an initial appearance in court Sept. 22 on the charges. The judge ordered a $750 signature bond with conditions he have no contact with the victim, except in a work setting, no acts or threats of violence, no presence at the victim’s home and no presence at the Mobil Gas Station in Lake Mills. He was also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not possess or use alcohol or controlled substances without a valid prescription. A status conference is set for Oct. 16.
If convicted American Horse faces up to nine years and six months in jail and up to $20,000 in fines.
